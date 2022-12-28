Falcons make roster moves involving two rookies

Jared Bernhardt designated to return to practice off injured reserve

Dec 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have given some young players an opportunity to some additional work in, at the very least, as the season comes to a close.

RELATED CONTENT:

Receiver Jared Bernhardt has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve, head coach Arthur Smith announced in his Wednesday press conference. The undrafted player, who was a preseason standout, will have the final two weeks of the regular season to ramp up his activity and get a head start on his return from injury. He was placed on IR on Oct. 22.

Smith also said that Justin Shaffer will return to action from practice squad injured reserve, allowing him to work with the practice squad after joining unit's IR on Nov. 21. He would have to be elevated or promoted to the active roster to play in a game. Again, though, that's uncertain.

Some other guys practicing on IR have a better chance. Interior lineman Matt Hennessy and possibly tight end John FitzPatrick have been practicing for a while, and could take a roster spot that becomes available if offensive lineman Chuma Edoga formally goes on IR, as Smith said he likely would.

That's something to monitor as the practice week continues.

Monochrome Monday | Falcons at Ravens

We take a monochrome look at the game against the Baltimore Ravens on December 24, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 is seen prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 30

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 is seen prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and cornerback Darren Hall #34 prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 30

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and cornerback Darren Hall #34 prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 30

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks with receivers prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks with receivers prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Tori McElhaney boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 30

Tori McElhaney boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 30

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 lines up during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 30

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 lines up during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker David Anenih #59 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 30

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker David Anenih #59 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 30

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 2022 on the way to play against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 defends a pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 30

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 defends a pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 is seen prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 is seen prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 30

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 30

General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF_2022_SMS-Grand-Prize-Sweepstakes-1920 x1080

Enter To Win A New Year's VIP Experience With The Falcons

Enter for a chance to win tickets for you and five friends to our game versus the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, January 1st!

RISE UP TODAY

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep begins

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy expected to start Sunday against Falcons

news

Falcons Daily: Finding pass rush production was always going to be a process in Atlanta, not a quick fix

Arthur Smith says "huge point of emphasis" will be put developing a more significant pass rush in Atlanta.

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Cardinals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Lamar Jackson, Kaleb McGary and where to improve Falcons defensive depth

Edge rusher, defensive line, cornerback should be addressed in 2023 offseason

news

Falcons release depth chart for Week 17 of 2022 NFL regular season

Comparing depth chart to in-game rotations from recent weeks

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Eagles still on top after loss to Cowboys, with Joe Burrow and Bengals in hot pursuit while 49ers keep moving up

Falcons drop another spot after loss to Ravens

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder's progress, missing Kyle Pitts and Drake London

We also discuss the need to add depth, quality to receiver position in this Monday mailbag

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: What should the Falcons be playing for in final two games?

Tori's analyzes what's left for this 2022 Falcons team to play for now that they are officially out of playoff contention.

news

Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith discuss the rookie quarterback's second start in loss to Ravens

Ridder threw for 218 yards, completing 22-of-33 passes against Baltimore on Saturday

news

Analysis: Loss to Baltimore shows Falcons what their offseason priorities should be

Atlanta isn't where it wants to be. The Falcons have money and opportunities to play with this offseason to get them there.

news

Bair: What went wrong during losing run that eliminated Falcons from playoff contention

Atlanta couldn't take advantage of weak, there-for-the-taking NFC South

Top News

Falcons Daily: Finding pass rush production was always going to be a process in Atlanta, not a quick fix

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep begins

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Lamar Jackson, Kaleb McGary and where to improve Falcons defensive depth

Falcons make roster moves involving two rookies

Advertising