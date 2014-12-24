Falcons Make More Moves to Roster

Dec 24, 2014 at 02:35 AM

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed running back Jerome Smith to the active roster, signed safety Brandan Bishop to the practice squad, and released linebacker James Anderson.

Smith, 6-0, 226 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of Syracuse on May 12, 2014. He spent the first 16 weeks of the season on the Falcons practice squad. Smith finished his career as one of Syracuse's top rushers, ranking 13th on the school's all-time rushing list with 2,219 yards.

Bishop, 6-1, 208 pounds, was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a college free agent following the 2013 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State. He spent parts of the 2013 season as a member of the Vikings practice squad. Bishop started 46 of his 50 career games for the Wolfpack and finished his career ranked fourth in school history with 12 interceptions

Anderson, 6-2, 240 pounds, was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round (88th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Falcons as a free agent on November 20, 2014.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Matthew Bergeron and how Falcons can compete in NFC South

How 'natural-born leader' Desmond Ridder is using offseason program to help Falcons level up

Notes, observations from first week of Falcons OTAs

Mike Hughes discusses life as a first-round pick, getting healthy and realizing potential | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Advertising