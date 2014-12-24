Falcons Make More Moves to Roster

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed running back Jerome Smith to the active roster, signed safety Brandan Bishop to the practice squad, and released linebacker James Anderson.

Smith, 6-0, 226 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of Syracuse on May 12, 2014. He spent the first 16 weeks of the season on the Falcons practice squad. Smith finished his career as one of Syracuse's top rushers, ranking 13th on the school's all-time rushing list with 2,219 yards.

Bishop, 6-1, 208 pounds, was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a college free agent following the 2013 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State. He spent parts of the 2013 season as a member of the Vikings practice squad. Bishop started 46 of his 50 career games for the Wolfpack and finished his career ranked fourth in school history with 12 interceptions