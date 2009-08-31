Falcons look to correct mistakes on defense

Aug 31, 2009 at 06:23 PM
4c8abb42b6973d9e1b1f0000.jpg


INJURY UPDATES:Smith said running back Jerious Norwood most likely would not play on Thursday at the Georgia Dome against Baltimore in the final preseason game and rookie safety William Moore would be held out.

Norwood got shaken up with 3:33 left before halftime when Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie delivered a hit to Norwood's head after a four-yard pass reception.

Smith said the team would be very cautious with Norwood, as his head "got jarred and he also had a situation with his leg."

Moore, who had missed three weeks after having a procedure on his left knee, pulled his hamstring on the same leg.

Smith said the team would try to work Moore back into practice next week.

FINAL PRESEASON GAME: With the starters' having played into the second half on Saturday, they will likely receive far less playing time on Thursday. Smith said the Falcons will play "a completely different rotation."

"This week we did not play some of the younger guys as many snaps as they had the first two games, so we want these guys who are fighting for roster spots to have an opportunity to be evaluated so that will be the focus," he said.

The Falcons' roster is currently at 75 players. They will have to get down to 53 by Saturday.

They can then re-sign eight players to the practice squad.

