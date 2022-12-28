Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Guard Elijah Wilkinson did not participate in practice on Wednesday, dealing with a calf injury. This is Wilkinson's second injury issue this season, after he dealt with a knee ailment that put him on injured reserve before making his official return for Week 15 against the Saints.
Tight end Feleipe Franks also remained out of practice dealing with a concussion he suffered in Week 16 against the Ravens. Franks was placed in concussion protocol, head coach Arthur Smith announced on Monday.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Inside Tori's Notebook: What should Falcons be playing for in final two games?
- Bair: What went wrong during losing run that eliminated Falcons from playoff contention
- Analysis: Loss to Baltimore shows Falcons what they should prioritize this offseason
- Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Lamar Jackson, Kaleb McGary and where to add defensive depth
Guard Chuma Edoga did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a knee injury that has kept him out of three straight games.
In other Week 17 game-related news, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said veteran quarterback Colt McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to start on Sunday against the Falcons, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site.
Swaggin' Since 1966
Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.