Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep begins

Dec 28, 2022 at 03:59 PM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Guard Elijah Wilkinson did not participate in practice on Wednesday, dealing with a calf injury. This is Wilkinson's second injury issue this season, after he dealt with a knee ailment that put him on injured reserve before making his official return for Week 15 against the Saints.

Tight end Feleipe Franks also remained out of practice dealing with a concussion he suffered in Week 16 against the Ravens. Franks was placed in concussion protocol, head coach Arthur Smith announced on Monday.

Guard Chuma Edoga did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a knee injury that has kept him out of three straight games.

In other Week 17 game-related news, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said veteran quarterback Colt McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to start on Sunday against the Falcons, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site.

