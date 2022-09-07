Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

ATLANTA -- The Falcons 53-man roster is pretty healthy entering key portions of practice prep heading toward a Week 1 clash with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Receiver Drake London was active, wearing full pads, during Wednesday's practice, but was classified as limited on the team's first participation report of the 2022 regular season.

That's a positive sign that he's trending towards an appearance versus New Orleans, but we aren't there just yet.

"We'll see what it looks like the rest of the week," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said before practice. "And then we've got to make a decision on whether he's playing or he's not, and how much to put on his plate."

Those are all valid outstanding questions after the No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick missed several weeks with a knee injury suffered in the preseason opener at Detroit. London got hurt on his only reception, a 25-yard catch-and-ran that showed how impactful he can be.

London has been working all summer at every receiver position and was impressive in practice even against the Falcons talented cornerbacks.

London's participation level will be something to monitor as the week progresses. As a reminder, participation levels are given by the team from Wednesday-Friday, with an injury designation given (or not, suggesting the athlete is ready to play) on that final day.