Injury Report

Presented by

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

TE Parker Hesse missed Wednesday's practice, which was conducted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, for personal reasons

Sep 07, 2022 at 03:59 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

ATLANTA -- The Falcons 53-man roster is pretty healthy entering key portions of practice prep heading toward a Week 1 clash with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Receiver Drake London was active, wearing full pads, during Wednesday's practice, but was classified as limited on the team's first participation report of the 2022 regular season.

RELATED CONTENT:

That's a positive sign that he's trending towards an appearance versus New Orleans, but we aren't there just yet.

"We'll see what it looks like the rest of the week," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said before practice. "And then we've got to make a decision on whether he's playing or he's not, and how much to put on his plate."

Those are all valid outstanding questions after the No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick missed several weeks with a knee injury suffered in the preseason opener at Detroit. London got hurt on his only reception, a 25-yard catch-and-ran that showed how impactful he can be.

London has been working all summer at every receiver position and was impressive in practice even against the Falcons talented cornerbacks.

London's participation level will be something to monitor as the week progresses. As a reminder, participation levels are given by the team from Wednesday-Friday, with an injury designation given (or not, suggesting the athlete is ready to play) on that final day.

In other news on the participation report, cornerback Darren Hall was limited with a quadriceps ailment. Tight end Parker Hesse also missed Wednesday's work for personal reasons, but he should be back in the fray soon.

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

'That reset was what I needed': Inside the restorative period that helped prepare Marcus Mariota for this Falcons opportunity

Mariota re-ignited passion for football during two-year stint working outside the spotlight

news

'I'm excited to take what I've learned and absorbed and apply it to the season': Marcus Mariota ready for new start

The eighth year vet is excited about a fresh start in his career

news

Falcons Daily: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy and the end of the month-long center competition

Drew Dalman was named the starter when the Falcons released their Week 1 depth chart. How did the Falcons come to that decision?

news

Bair Mail: On Dee Alford at nickel, Marcus Mariota's chance to re-establish himself, center battle comes to a conclusion

Scott Bair hands Bair Mail over to Tori McElhaney. She answers your questions on Wednesday.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up

See where the Falcons rank to start 2022 NFL regular season

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 1 of 2022 NFL regular season

Starting center revealed after intense training camp competition

news

Wyche: Falcons have a roster on the rise, but questions remain heading into 2022 season

Atlanta must prove it can be competitive vs. talented rosters on early-season slate

news

Drake London returned to practice since knee injury in preseason opener

London returned to practice ahead of Week 1 matchup

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Falcons RB corps and more

We also preview the Week 1 clash with Saints and proving expectations wrong in this Monday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, Qadree Ollison cut, Damien Williams, Marcus Mariota and more

We also provide a Practice Squad 101 seminar and talk about Keith Smith in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons claim two off waivers following 53-man roster cutdown

Former Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, former Chiefs defensive tackle Matt Dickerson coming to Atlanta

Top News

Falcons Daily: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy and the end of the month-long center competition

Atlanta Falcons 2022 Uniform Schedule

Week 1 Practice | 09.07.22

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

Advertising