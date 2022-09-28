Falcons injury report: Updating status of Cordarrelle Patterson in first Week 4 injury release

Elijah Wilkinson also makes his return to practice. 

Sep 28, 2022 at 03:35 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Following his 141-rushing yard performance on Sunday and his NFC Offensive Player of the Week selection on Wednesday, Cordarrelle Patterson deserved a short break. He is a 31-year-old running back after all.

The Falcons announced via their first injury report of Week 4 that Patterson did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Patterson's absence was qualified as a veteran rest day, but the Falcons also added a note that Patterson was resting his knee, specifically.

Even with the specification, Patterson's absence is not likely to be anything to worry about. The Falcons have tried to be smart with Patterson's weekly work load both last year and even throughout this year's preseason.

That, and he's coming off the most productive single-game rushing performance of his decade-long career. A veteran rest day to rest a knee that helped rack up another 100-rushing yard performance is not something to be too concerned about when it comes to Patterson.

AF_20220925_ATLatSEA_LW1_9081
Lindsey Wasson/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

As for Elijah Wilkinson, who missed two practices last week in Seattle before being ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, he returned to practice on Wednesday as Smith said he would earlier in the week.

The Falcons starting left guard missed last week's game as he dealt with a personal matter that was not injury related. Smith said on Monday that the expectation would be that Wilkinson would slide back into his starting role upon his return.

Smith also confirmed on Wednesday that outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino returned to practice as well. Monachino did not coach in the first three games for the Falcons, nor did he travel with the team to the west coast last week. He, too, was dealing with a personal matter, and - like Wilkinson - he made his return to practice on Wednesday as well.

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs. Seahawks

We take a monochrome look at the win over the Seattle Seahawks on September 25, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Views of the stadium and downtown Seattle before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Views of the stadium and downtown Seattle before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 arrives prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 arrives prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View in the Atlanta Falcons locker of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

View in the Atlanta Falcons locker of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the Space Needle before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

View of the Space Needle before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)

Lindsey Wasson/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)

Lindsey Wasson/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)

Lindsey Wasson/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)

Lindsey Wasson/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warm up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warm up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)

Lindsey Wasson/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players take the field prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons players take the field prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 is seen prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 is seen prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons captains on the sideline awaiting the coint toss prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons captains on the sideline awaiting the coint toss prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View in the Atlanta Falcons locker of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

View in the Atlanta Falcons locker of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 catches a pass during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 catches a pass during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)

Lindsey Wasson/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)

Lindsey Wasson/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 intercepts a pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 intercepts a pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)

Lindsey Wasson/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 is seen after the victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 is seen after the victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Atlanta Falcons)

Lindsey Wasson/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
falcons_audible_in_article_promo

The Falcons Audible presented by AT&T

Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons QBs Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

iTunes Spotify

