Falcons injury report: Updating status of Cordarrelle Patterson in first Week 4 injury release

Following his 141-rushing yard performance on Sunday and his NFC Offensive Player of the Week selection on Wednesday, Cordarrelle Patterson deserved a short break. He is a 31-year-old running back after all.
The Falcons announced via their first injury report of Week 4 that Patterson did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Patterson's absence was qualified as a veteran rest day, but the Falcons also added a note that Patterson was resting his knee, specifically.
Even with the specification, Patterson's absence is not likely to be anything to worry about. The Falcons have tried to be smart with Patterson's weekly work load both last year and even throughout this year's preseason.
That, and he's coming off the most productive single-game rushing performance of his decade-long career. A veteran rest day to rest a knee that helped rack up another 100-rushing yard performance is not something to be too concerned about when it comes to Patterson.
As for Elijah Wilkinson, who missed two practices last week in Seattle before being ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, he returned to practice on Wednesday as Smith said he would earlier in the week.
The Falcons starting left guard missed last week's game as he dealt with a personal matter that was not injury related. Smith said on Monday that the expectation would be that Wilkinson would slide back into his starting role upon his return.
Smith also confirmed on Wednesday that outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino returned to practice as well. Monachino did not coach in the first three games for the Falcons, nor did he travel with the team to the west coast last week. He, too, was dealing with a personal matter, and - like Wilkinson - he made his return to practice on Wednesday as well.
