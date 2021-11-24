Falcons injury report: Updating Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins status to start Jaguars practice week

Matt Ryan not listed on participation report after toe issue in Patriots game

Nov 24, 2021 at 03:21 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

injury.report.11.24

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cordarrelle Patterson remains limited in Falcons practice with an ankle injury, per a participation report released by the team on Wednesday afternoon.

The versatile offensive playmaker left a Week 10 loss to Dallas early and didn't play in a Thursday night game against New England after that. The Falcons missed his presence as a rusher, receiver and kickoff return man, proving his immense value to this offense.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons are taking it day-by-day with Patterson, hoping he can suit up, play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars and help end a two-game losing streak.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was a full participant on Wednesday, a positive sign that he'll return after missing the Patriots game.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was not even listed on the participation report after dealing with a toe issue against New England, a sign that the ailment isn't lingering to the point of being limiting after a weekend off. That's no surprise, considering Ryan said his toe was fine during a Wednesday press conference.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) missed Wednesday's practice completely.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson a game-time decision vs. New England Patriots, three other Falcons ruled out

Jaylinn Hawkins, Daren Bates, Hayden Hurst on Atlanta Falcons injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson status unchanged as Patriots week progresses

Daren Bates, Hayden Hurst remain out of practice work
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson in jeopardy of missing game vs. New England Patriots 

Jaylinn Hawkins, Hayden Hurst also listed with injuries
news

Falcons injury report: Steven Means among three Falcons doubtful to play Dallas Cowboys

Kendall Sheffield ruled out of big contest in Dallas
news

Falcons injury report: Steven Means, Lee Smith participation levels unchanged as Cowboys week continues

Kendal Sheffield remains out with hamstring ailment
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Steven Means, Lee Smith status entering Cowboys practice week

Jonathan Bullard limited after missing every practice last week, Saints game
news

Falcons injury report: Russell Gage ready to go, others ruled out of Saints game

Jonathan Bullard, Calvin Ridley formally ruled out of Week 9 contest
news

Falcons injury report: Russell Gage participation level changes in Thursday practice before Saints game

news

Falcons injury report: Updating Russell Gage, Jonathan Bullard status entering Saints rivalry week

news

Falcons injury report: Falcons get good news about A.J. Terrell availability vs. Panthers

Falcons didn't list anyone on official injury report
news

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell increases practice activity ahead of Panthers game

Entire Falcons roster fully participates in Thursday practice

Top News

Falcons injury report: Updating Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins status to start Jaguars practice week

What's it going to take for the Falcons to "play smarter football"? Arthur Smith explains

Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot fortifying roster, short-yardage issues, an NFL Draft option and Falcons fits

Wyche: Adversity will test Falcons resolve, character

Advertising