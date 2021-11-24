Falcons injury report: Updating Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins status to start Jaguars practice week

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cordarrelle Patterson remains limited in Falcons practice with an ankle injury, per a participation report released by the team on Wednesday afternoon.

The versatile offensive playmaker left a Week 10 loss to Dallas early and didn't play in a Thursday night game against New England after that. The Falcons missed his presence as a rusher, receiver and kickoff return man, proving his immense value to this offense.

The Falcons are taking it day-by-day with Patterson, hoping he can suit up, play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars and help end a two-game losing streak.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was a full participant on Wednesday, a positive sign that he'll return after missing the Patriots game.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was not even listed on the participation report after dealing with a toe issue against New England, a sign that the ailment isn't lingering to the point of being limiting after a weekend off. That's no surprise, considering Ryan said his toe was fine during a Wednesday press conference.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) missed Wednesday's practice completely.