Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal limited for second practice

Atlanta's injury report was essentially status quo on Thursday with little movement up or down from those players who were limited or held out on Wednesday.
RELATED CONTENT
Punter Sterling Hofrichter was the only player to show improvement on Thursday, getting in some limited practice time. Falcons special teams coach Bernie Parmalee told the media he was confident that Hofrichter would be able to play on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Julio Jones or Ricardo Allen will be able to take the field against the Chargers, however, as both players missed their second straight practice of the week.
Here is the Falcons' injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|RB Todd Gurley
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|S Keanu Neal
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DE Dante Fowler
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|RB Ito Smith
|Neck
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Neck
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|TE Hayden Hurst
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|Neck
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Groin
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|P Sterling Hofrichter
|Right hamstring
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|S Ricardo Allen
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|G James Carpenter
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|OT Kaleb McGary
|Personal matter
|N/A
|Did not participate
|FB Keith Smith
|Neck
|N/A
|Full participation
What it means
The Falcons' Friday injury report will reveal a lot about what to expect this weekend. With this many players on the injury report throughout the week, the Falcons' chances could swing greatly if they have a large contingent of starters out against the Chargers. Julio Jones is one to especially keep an eye on. He was able to play against the Saints, though, so perhaps this is extra rest for Atlanta's star receiver.