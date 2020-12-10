Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal limited for second practice

There was little movement on Atlanta's injury report, and Julio Jones missed his second straight practice

Dec 10, 2020
Atlanta's injury report was essentially status quo on Thursday with little movement up or down from those players who were limited or held out on Wednesday.

Punter Sterling Hofrichter was the only player to show improvement on Thursday, getting in some limited practice time. Falcons special teams coach Bernie Parmalee told the media he was confident that Hofrichter would be able to play on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Julio Jones or Ricardo Allen will be able to take the field against the Chargers, however, as both players missed their second straight practice of the week.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
RB Todd Gurley Knee Limited participation Limited participation
S Keanu Neal Ankle Limited participation Limited participation
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
RB Ito Smith Neck Limited participation Limited participation
LB Foye Oluokun Neck Limited participation Limited participation
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle Limited participation Limited participation
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Neck Limited participation Limited participation
DT Grady Jarrett Groin Limited participation Limited participation
P Sterling Hofrichter Right hamstring Did not participate Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate
S Ricardo Allen Concussion Did not participate Did not participate
G James Carpenter Groin Did not participate Did not participate
OT Kaleb McGary Personal matter N/A Did not participate
FB Keith Smith Neck N/A Full participation

What it means

The Falcons' Friday injury report will reveal a lot about what to expect this weekend. With this many players on the injury report throughout the week, the Falcons' chances could swing greatly if they have a large contingent of starters out against the Chargers. Julio Jones is one to especially keep an eye on. He was able to play against the Saints, though, so perhaps this is extra rest for Atlanta's star receiver.

