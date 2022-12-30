Falcons injury report: Three Falcons ruled out, another questionable heading into Week 17 contest vs. Arizona Cardinals

Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson has a chance to play on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Dec 30, 2022 at 01:10 PM
Scott Bair

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson has a chance to play Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals despite a calf issue, as he was formally designated as questionable on the team's official injury report.

Head coach Arthur Smith announced that fact after Friday's practice.

Smith also said there will be three Falcons unavailable for this Week 17 contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion), swing offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) and safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) have been ruled out.

If Wilkinson can't go, they have an active option in Colby Gossett. They could also activate Matt Hennessy off injured reserve, if he's ready. The guard/center has been working for some time, after being designated to return to practice off injured reserve a few weeks back.

Franks being ruled out opens the door, at least a crack, for John FitzPatrick to make his NFL debut after spending the year on IR, though that's far from a guarantee considering the Falcons have three healthy tight ends and Franks was more of a offensive gadget player and special teams contributor. Time will tell on that front.

The Falcons have three safeties healthy in starters Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins and reserve Erik Harris, though slot cornerback has cross trained at safety and could play there in a pinch.

