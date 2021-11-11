Falcons injury report: Steven Means, Lee Smith participation levels unchanged as Cowboys week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons tight end Lee Smith missed his second straight practice on Thursday, dealing with a back injury. While his stats aren't off the charts, he's an integral piece of the offense. He's an excellent run blocker and pass protector who enjoys the often-unrecognized of an honorary offensive lineman.

He's also occasionally active as a receiver, with catches in key moments and a touchdown against the New York Giants. His status for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, however, ultimately remains uncertain.

The same goes for edge rusher Steven Means, though his outlook is a bit sunnier after limited participation the past two days. He also spoke to the media after Thursday's practice and was thankful to have come out of a scary injury situation -- he fell hard after running back a recovered fumble -- relatively unscathed. That also bodes well for his ability to play the Cowboys.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard continued practicing on a limited basis, though he'll have to be formally cleared out of the league concussion protocol to play the Cowboys. Kendall Sheffield has been out all week with a hamstring injury.