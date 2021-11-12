Falcons injury report: Steven Means among three Falcons doubtful to play Dallas Cowboys

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Steven Means was limited in the first two Falcons practices this week, but did not participate in the last one and has now been considered doubtful to play Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Means isn't the only one to receive that designation. Tight end Lee Smith and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard were also doubtful on the team's official injury report, which was released Friday afternoon.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been formally ruled out. Defensive lineman John Cominsky, who has been a healthy scratch recently, as a shoulder injury and is questionable.

The Falcons will miss Means' steady presence off the edge if he can't play. He's a trustworthy team leader and an important part of the defensive effort even if his pressure stats aren't sky high.

Smith fills a role unique to his position group as a blocker and occasional receiver. That could fall to a practice squad elevation or increased use of an extra offensive lineman if he can't go. Time will tell on that front.

Bullard has been a starter, but the Falcons must look elsewhere if he misses his second straight game in the league's concussion protocol.