Falcons injury report: Russell Gage participation level changes in Thursday practice before Saints game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons receiver Russell Gage is in excellent position to play New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He was a full participant in Thursday's practice after being limited the previous day, suggesting his recovery from a groin injury is improving.

That would be a huge benefit to the Falcons, who are playing without Calvin Ridley while he deals with a personal issue. That makes Gage the go-to member of his position group. Tajae Sharpe could see his snaps increase without Ridley, though the Falcons will use a by-committee approach to compensate the No. 1 receiver's absence.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard missed his second practice while in the league's concussion protocol. He must be cleared from that protocol before being cleared to play. Bullard has been an important part of the defensive line's rotation to this point, and his presence would be missed if he's not able to play.