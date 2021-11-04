Falcons injury report: Russell Gage participation level changes in Thursday practice before Saints game

Nov 04, 2021 at 03:19 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

injury.report.11.4

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons receiver Russell Gage is in excellent position to play New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He was a full participant in Thursday's practice after being limited the previous day, suggesting his recovery from a groin injury is improving.

That would be a huge benefit to the Falcons, who are playing without Calvin Ridley while he deals with a personal issue. That makes Gage the go-to member of his position group. Tajae Sharpe could see his snaps increase without Ridley, though the Falcons will use a by-committee approach to compensate the No. 1 receiver's absence.

RELATED CONTENT:

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard missed his second practice while in the league's concussion protocol. He must be cleared from that protocol before being cleared to play. Bullard has been an important part of the defensive line's rotation to this point, and his presence would be missed if he's not able to play.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Updating Russell Gage, Jonathan Bullard status entering Saints rivalry week

news

Falcons injury report: Falcons get good news about A.J. Terrell availability vs. Panthers

Falcons didn't list anyone on official injury report
news

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell increases practice activity ahead of Panthers game

Entire Falcons roster fully participates in Thursday practice
news

Falcons injury report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Avery Williams status entering Panthers week

Erik Harris, Fabian Moreau not listed on the participation report
news

Falcons injury report: Pass rush gets bad news about Dante Fowler availability vs. Miami Dolphins

Avery Williams doubtful with hamstring injury on team's injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Avery Williams after Thursday practice

Jaylinn Hawkins returns to work after missing Wednesday with illness
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Jaylinn Hawkins entering Dolphins week

Russell Gage, Erik Harris and Marlon Davidson not listed on participation report
news

Falcons injury report: Erik Harris, Avery Williams doubtful to play Jets

Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson, Calvin Ridley previously ruled out of Week 5 contest
news

Falcons injury report: Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson won't travel, ruled out vs. Jets 

Erik Harris misses practice, Avery Williams limited
news

Falcons injury report: Erik Harris, Marlon Davidson, Russell Gage not practicing to start Jets week

news

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell cleared to play vs. Washington

Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson ruled out of Sunday's game

Top News

The three things that define Cordarrelle Patterson on and off the field | Feature

Falcons injury report: Updating Russell Gage, Jonathan Bullard status entering Saints rivalry week

"Fired up for the city": How Matt Ryan sees parallels between Falcons, Braves

Bair Mail: On Falcons standing pat at NFL trade deadline, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Ridley and offensive line options

Advertising