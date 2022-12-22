Falcons Injury report: Offensive lineman ruled out of Week 16 game vs. Ravens

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga has been formally ruled out of the Week 16 matchup against the Ravens, head coach Arthur Smith announced on Friday. This will be the third game in a row that Edoga has missed due to a lingering knee injury.
RELATED CONTENT:
Edoga has been a solid addition to the offensive line and has fared well at the left guard position this season.
Swaggin' Since 1966
Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.