Drake London discusses relationship with Desmond Ridder and his confidence in the rookie quarterback 

When asked about the vibe of the locker room with a new quarterback, London said, "it's something new and it's something that we're all [interested in] and we're excited to see what can come from it. I think Desmond is excited, the wide receiver's group is excited, everybody's excited so we're ready to get it rolling."

Arthur Smith, quarterbacks coach Charles London and several players have all talked about Ridder's growth as a player throughout the course of this season.

Mainly, speaking about how his mindset has grown more than anything. London sees Ridder becoming more comfortable with the system and how he's been fully immersing himself into that starting quarterback role.

"I think he's adjusting just fine and he's a vocal leader," London said. "He's been like that ever since Marcus was here too, so I think he's just fully immersing himself into the role.

"He's done a great job and he's still progressing. I'm just excited to see what he does with it."

Facing the Saints at Caesars Superdome is a challenge for any quarterback, let alone a rookie. But playing through pressure in hostile environments isn't foreign to Ridder.

The Louisville native has done it all his life in both high school and college. London's confident in Ridder and knows that the rookie quarterback was made for this exact moment.

"Just his demeanor and who he is," London said. "He's a guy that just lets it hang and just does what he does at the end of the day and I'm excited to see him showcase that in front of everybody."

The whirlwind of emotions of playing in your first NFL game can be a lot for any rookie but when asked about what advice he would give Ridder for this Sunday, London's answer was simple.