'I'm prepared for this': Desmond Ridder on becoming the Falcons starting quarterback 

What does that realistically look like, though, when Ridder is not taking active snaps in a real, regular season game?

It all goes back to the mental reps.

"It means going about the game plan how a 12-year vet, an eight-year vet, whatever it may be, would," Ridder said. "Not putting on a wristband, (but) making me memorize every single play call, all the ins and outs, all the checks, all the cadence, just taking it like I've been in the league for eight years (even though) I've been in the league for six months."

When asked if he was ready for this moment four or five weeks ago, Ridder was candid in saying he doesn't know if he was "fully ready" to be the starting quarterback at that point.

In Week 15, he feels different.

"I think I am fully prepared, fully ready now," he said. "I'm ready to go, ready to execute."

Smith and London agreed. Both said that if Ridder wasn't ready, if they weren't confident in his performance and progress behind-the-scenes, they wouldn't put him out on the field against the Saints in New Orleans.

They feel this way because both saw an "accelerated growth" from Ridder in the last month of the season, according to Smith. That growth was most evident in what Ridder could handle from a mental standpoint.

"You do see the command of (the offense)," London said of Ridder. "I'll give him a play after practice and he's spitting it out before I can even finish it, and that's what you like to see. You like to see that growth. You know he's mastered the plan and you know how he feels about the plan, and you have to be able to walk into the huddle with confidence."

And Ridder does. So much so that the Falcons do not feel like they have to shrink the playbook when he's under center.

Of course, some calls may shift or change, but that's based on Ridder's strengths, not in his inability to handle a certain play. London said that's a plus for this offense.