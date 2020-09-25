Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler among five starters questionable for Bears game

The Falcons won't be in the best shape if all five of the players listed as questionable are unable to play against the Bears. Coach Dan Quinn said they would take it all the way up until the game before making a determination on Jones's hamstring. In a bit of positive news, it appears Charles Harris and rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson are set to get their first action of the season, which is needed if neither Fowler nor McKinley are available. On the Bears' side, star pass rusher Khalil Mack is listed a questionable for Sunday, and his status is worth monitoring in the lead up to the game.