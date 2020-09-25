Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler among five starters questionable for Bears game

After ruling out Ricardo Allen and Kendall Sheffield for Sunday, the Falcons head into the weekend with five starters listed as questionable

Sep 25, 2020 at 03:07 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Fowlerinjury

There's certainly going to be some buzz when the Falcons' list of inactive players for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears is revealed.

RELATED CONTENT

Five starters have been deemed questionable for Atlanta's Week 3 game against Chicago, and their availability will be important for a team seeking its first win of the season. Wide receiver Julio Jones, linebacker Foye Oluokun, right tackle Kaleb McGary and defensive ends Dante Fowler and Takk McKinley are the players listed as questionable for the upcoming game. Oluokun, Fowler and McGary were all able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, but both Jones and McKinley were unable to do so, marking the third-straight practice both players have missed.

Here is the full injury report for the Falcons from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Knee Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
DT Tyeler Davison Ankle Limited participation Full participation Full participation N/A
T Jake Matthews Knee Did not participate Limited participation Full participation N/A
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DE Charles Harris Ankle Limited participation Limited participation Full participation N/A
CB Kendall Sheffield Foot Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Questionable
S Damontae Kazee Hip Did not participate Limited participation Limited participation N/A
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
C Alex Mack Veteran rest N/A Did not participate N/A N/A
LB Foye Oluokun Hamstring Did not participate Limited participation Limited participation Questionable
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Ankle Did not participate Did not participate Limited participation Questionable
T Kaleb McGary Knee Did not participate Did not participate Limited participation Questionable
TE Luke Stocker Hip Limited participation Did not participate Limited participation N/A
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Questionable
RB Todd Gurley Veteran rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A
OG James Carpenter Veteran rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A

Here is the Bears' full injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
TE Cole Kmet Shoulder Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Anthony Miller Calf Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Darnell Mooney Quad Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
OLB Robert Quinn Ankle Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Allen Robinson Knee Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
OLB Khalil Mack Knee Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation Questionable
WR Ted Ginn Jr. Veteran rest Did not participate Full participation Full participation N/A
TE Jimmy Graham Veteran rest Did not participate Full participation Full participation N/A
NT John Jenkins Thumb Did not participate N/A N/A N/A
ILB Danny Trevathan Veteran rest Did not participate Full participation Full participation N/A
DE Mario Edwards Glute N/A Full participation Full participation Questionable

What it means

The Falcons won't be in the best shape if all five of the players listed as questionable are unable to play against the Bears. Coach Dan Quinn said they would take it all the way up until the game before making a determination on Jones's hamstring. In a bit of positive news, it appears Charles Harris and rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson are set to get their first action of the season, which is needed if neither Fowler nor McKinley are available. On the Bears' side, star pass rusher Khalil Mack is listed a questionable for Sunday, and his status is worth monitoring in the lead up to the game.

