Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler among five starters questionable for Bears game

There's certainly going to be some buzz when the Falcons' list of inactive players for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears is revealed.
Five starters have been deemed questionable for Atlanta's Week 3 game against Chicago, and their availability will be important for a team seeking its first win of the season. Wide receiver Julio Jones, linebacker Foye Oluokun, right tackle Kaleb McGary and defensive ends Dante Fowler and Takk McKinley are the players listed as questionable for the upcoming game. Oluokun, Fowler and McGary were all able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, but both Jones and McKinley were unable to do so, marking the third-straight practice both players have missed.
Here is the full injury report for the Falcons from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|Knee
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|DT Tyeler Davison
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|T Jake Matthews
|Knee
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|DE Charles Harris
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Questionable
|S Damontae Kazee
|Hip
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|S Ricardo Allen
|Elbow
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|C Alex Mack
|Veteran rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|N/A
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Questionable
|DE Dante Fowler Jr.
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Questionable
|T Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Questionable
|TE Luke Stocker
|Hip
|Limited participation
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|N/A
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Questionable
|RB Todd Gurley
|Veteran rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|OG James Carpenter
|Veteran rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
Here is the Bears' full injury report from Friday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|TE Cole Kmet
|Shoulder
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|WR Anthony Miller
|Calf
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|WR Darnell Mooney
|Quad
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|OLB Robert Quinn
|Ankle
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|WR Allen Robinson
|Knee
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|OLB Khalil Mack
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Questionable
|WR Ted Ginn Jr.
|Veteran rest
|Did not participate
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|TE Jimmy Graham
|Veteran rest
|Did not participate
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|NT John Jenkins
|Thumb
|Did not participate
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ILB Danny Trevathan
|Veteran rest
|Did not participate
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|DE Mario Edwards
|Glute
|N/A
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Questionable
What it means
The Falcons won't be in the best shape if all five of the players listed as questionable are unable to play against the Bears. Coach Dan Quinn said they would take it all the way up until the game before making a determination on Jones's hamstring. In a bit of positive news, it appears Charles Harris and rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson are set to get their first action of the season, which is needed if neither Fowler nor McKinley are available. On the Bears' side, star pass rusher Khalil Mack is listed a questionable for Sunday, and his status is worth monitoring in the lead up to the game.