Falcons injury report: Grady Jarrett, Calvin Ridley remain limited

The Atlanta Falcons did not conduct a practice on Thursday, as they worked virtually after two members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, but they did provide an estimated injury report.
There were no changes on the estimated injury report, as all player's designations carried over from Wednesday's injury report. A large number of starters are currently listed on the injury report.
Here is the Falcons' estimated injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|TE Luke Stocker
|Foot
|Full participation
|Full participation
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|LB Mykal Walker
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|LB Edmond Robinson
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DE Dante Fowler
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|G James Carpenter
|Groin
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Knee/groin
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|RB Todd Gurley
|Knee
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|RB Qadree Ollison
|Illness
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|TE Hayden Hurst
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
What it means
Julio Jones's absence was notable against the Saints, so it's encouraging that he was able to practice in a limited fashion to start the week as that bodes well for the upcoming matchup against the Raiders. It's possible the coaching staff has decided to give many of Atlanta's starters a lighter week this late in the season, but this is one of the fullest injury reports the Falcons have had on a Wednesday in a while.