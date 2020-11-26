Falcons injury report: Grady Jarrett, Calvin Ridley remain limited

There were no changes on Atlanta's estimated injury report Thursday

Nov 26, 2020
The Atlanta Falcons did not conduct a practice on Thursday, as they worked virtually after two members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, but they did provide an estimated injury report.

There were no changes on the estimated injury report, as all player's designations carried over from Wednesday's injury report. A large number of starters are currently listed on the injury report.

Here is the Falcons' estimated injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
TE Luke Stocker Foot Full participation Full participation
WR Calvin Ridley Foot Limited participation Limited participation
LB Mykal Walker Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
LB Edmond Robinson Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
LB Foye Oluokun Knee Limited participation Limited participation
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
G James Carpenter Groin Limited participation Limited participation
DT Grady Jarrett Knee/groin Limited participation Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
RB Todd Gurley Knee Did not participate Did not participate
RB Qadree Ollison Illness Did not participate Did not participate
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle Did not participate Did not participate

What it means

Julio Jones's absence was notable against the Saints, so it's encouraging that he was able to practice in a limited fashion to start the week as that bodes well for the upcoming matchup against the Raiders. It's possible the coaching staff has decided to give many of Atlanta's starters a lighter week this late in the season, but this is one of the fullest injury reports the Falcons have had on a Wednesday in a while.

