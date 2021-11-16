Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson status unchanged as Patriots week progresses

Videos Dean Pees on how "we have to prove we're a better team than last week"

Videos Dave Ragone on how the team can bounce back Thursday night | Dave Ragone Presser

Videos "Where's the oxygen at!?" | Foyesade Oluokun Mic'd Up

Videos How the Falcons beat the Patriots | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Marquice Williams on the Patriots special teams unit | Marquice Williams Presser

Videos Breaking down Kyle Pitts first down reception | Film Review

Videos The Rudest Team in NFL History - The 1991 Atlanta Falcons | Official Trailer

Videos 'We always have the next man up mentality' | Russell Gage Presser

Videos 'We definitely got to play better together' | Fabian Moreau Presser

Videos 'We just need to play better' | Matt Ryan press conference

Videos 'It starts with me' | Arthur Smith press conference

Videos What went wrong in lopsided loss to Dallas Cowboys, how Falcons can rebound quickly | Falcons Final Whistle

Videos Foyesade Oluokun speaks after today's loss to Dallas

Videos Grady Jarrett on the team's performance in Dallas

Videos 'Just keep fighting' | Duron Harmon press conference

Videos Matt Ryan addresses the media following the loss in Dallas

Videos Arthur Smith after loss in Dallas

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan couldn't be more accurate on tight-window laser to Patterson

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan's first pass of game hits Kyle Pitts for 17 yards

Videos Cordarelle Patterson talks with Kay Adams about his breakout 2021 season

Videos Matt Ryan and the Falcons are on the hunt for a BIG win in Dallas

Videos 'God protected me on that play' | Steven Means Presser

Videos Grady Jarrett on the impact Ray Lewis has on him as a player

Videos A.J. 'is trying to take it to another level' | Dean Pees press conference

Videos 'I knew the CP question was coming' | Dave Ragone press conference

Videos 'You said it. He's been very consistent' | Marquice Williams press conference

Videos Next Gen Stats: Matt Ryan's 5 most improbable completions over the Saints

Videos Top 10 Falcons plays at midseason 2021 season

Videos 'The point of the game is to win' | Jake Matthews Presser

Videos "I want to catch an interception" | Cordarrelle Patterson Presser

Videos Matt Ryan on facing former head coach Dan Quinn in Dallas | Matt Ryan press conference

Videos 'We've got a really big game in Dallas Sunday' | Arthur Smith press conference

Videos Matt Ryan leads the Atlanta Falcons to a win over the Saints in New Orleans | On The Rise

Videos Who dat… Ryan, Zaccheaus, Vaughters, Falcons are closers, playoffs | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Breaking down the Falcons win over the Saints | Film Review

Videos A.J. Terrell is THAT guy | Atlanta Falcons Mic'd Up

Videos 'Everything good, I try to keep levelheaded' | A.J. Terrell Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith on how everyone's contribution is important on the field

Videos How the Falcons emerged with a crazy comeback victory over rival Saints | Falcons Final Whistle