Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson status unchanged as Patriots week progresses

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons offensive playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson was limited in a Tuesday practice leading up to Thursday night's showdown with the New England Patriots, according to the team's participation report.
Patterson was also considered limited on a Monday practice estimation -- the Falcons didn't actually conduct a workout -- but was part of a real session the following day.
He's listed as dealing with an ankle injury.
RELATED CONTENT:
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was also limited with an ankle issue. Tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) and linebacker Daren Bates are among three players who didn't participate in the Tuesday practice. Lee Smith was a full participant, a sign he could play the Patriots after missing the Cowboys game.
Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/