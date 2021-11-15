Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson in jeopardy of missing game vs. New England Patriots 

There were some other notable names who were estimated to have not participated, including tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) and linebacker Daren Bates (groin). Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) was limited in the estimation.

Missing Patterson for any stretch of time is a significant blow. He does most everything well for the Falcons offense, as the team's leading rusher and threat as a receiver out wide and working from the backfield. Patterson's also a dynamic kick returner who makes a big impact overall on special teams.

He and Kyle Pitts have been the primary offensive producers, and losing Patterson would put the offense at a disadvantage. That's compounded by the fact that Calvin Ridley's also out dealing with a personal matter.

Through nine games, Patterson has 33 rushes for a team-high 303 yards and has two rushing touchdowns. He also has 39 receptions for 473 yards and five receiving touchdowns in the midst of a career year.

Patterson didn't play much in the second half of Sunday's lopsided loss to the Dallas Cowboys, though head coach Arthur Smith pulled many of his big playmakers in the second half, when a loss was virtually assured.