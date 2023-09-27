Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson and Josh Ali participation status announced as Jaguars practice prep begins

Patterson and Ali were limited in Wednesday's practice 

Sep 27, 2023 at 03:53 PM
Sep 27, 2023 at 03:53 PM
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cordarrelle Patterson was limited in Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury, the team announced.

During Week 3's practice week, Patterson did not participate that Thursday and was limited Friday. He was given a questionable game designation leading up to the road game and was inactive at Detroit.

Wide receiver Josh Ali was also a limited participant Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Defensive end Calais Campbell did not participate in practice for a rest day. Campbell was also held out of Wednesday's practice of Week 3 for non-injury-related reasons.

