Falcons inactives: Atlanta release inactives ahead of Week 7 matchup with Bengals

"Everybody's concerned anytime you see somebody go in the game because you think the other guy isn't playing well or something. That's not the case at all," Dean Pees said earlier in the week. "The good thing about Darren going into the game and earlier games just coming into a few plays for Casey or somebody, it got him ready to play last week. When he went in last week, it wasn't the first time he had been in all year. He had been in."