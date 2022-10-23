Falcons inactives: Atlanta release inactives ahead of Week 7 matchup with Bengals

CINCINNATI -- The Falcons are in a good spot health-wise as they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Though Atlanta lost Casey Hayward to injured reserve earlier in the week following a shoulder procedure, they feel that Darren Hall is in a good position to fill in.
"Everybody's concerned anytime you see somebody go in the game because you think the other guy isn't playing well or something. That's not the case at all," Dean Pees said earlier in the week. "The good thing about Darren going into the game and earlier games just coming into a few plays for Casey or somebody, it got him ready to play last week. When he went in last week, it wasn't the first time he had been in all year. He had been in."
As for other Falcons defensive backs, Arthur Smith confirmed on Friday afternoon that Dee Alford would not play in Cincinnati as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. This could mean Isaiah Oliver's role continues to expand as the Falcons go-to nickel.
In other inactives news, role players like OLB Quinton Bell and TE Anthony Firkser were listed as inactive on Sunday.
Firkser being inactive could be a sign the Falcons coaching staff likes what they're getting from MyCole Pruitt. Pruitt was signed to the 53-man roster this week after being elevated from the practice squad two weeks in a row. He scored a touchdown against the 49ers last Sunday.
Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:
CB Dee Alford
OLB Quinton Bell
OL Chuma Edoga
TE Anthony Firkser
DL Matt Dickerson
The Falcons have arrived at Paycor Stadium ahead of a Sunday afternoon match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Game 7.
