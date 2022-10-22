Falcons place receiver on IR, elevate defensive back from practice squad

Jared Bernhardt will unavailable at least four games due to an groin injury

Oct 22, 2022 at 03:57 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

CINCINNATI – Jared Bernhardt missed the practice week with a groin injury that has proven prohibitive to the receiver continuing his rookie season as planned. The Falcons placed him on injured reserve, the team on Saturday afternoon, meaning he'll miss the next four games at least before becoming eligible to return.

It's unknown at this time if his injury is considered longer-term. There was no immediate corresponding move to Bernhardt going to IR, meaning the Falcons roster is at 52.

That wasn't the only move the Falcons made on the eve of a Week 7 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Another was made because the Falcons are down a cornerback. Dee Alford's unavailable with a hamstring injury, so the Falcons fortified the position group – already down another body with Casey Hayward on IR and his corresponding move adding a tight end – by making Cornell Armstrong a standard practice squad elevation.

You'll remember Armstrong from his standout training camp and preseason, which was cut short by injury. He was placed on IR this summer and waived with an injury settlement. The Falcons signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 3, getting him back in the mix.

He'll make his Falcons debut against the Bengals and could end up playing a defensive role in reserve. A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Darren Hall are expected to be the primary cornerbacks against the Bengals.

Bernhardt make a huge impact during the preseason, earning a 53-man roster spot. The elite college lacrosse player transitioned to football, where he played a year Ferris State and won a national championship there. He hasn't played much during the regular season, when active. Arthur Smith will likely update Bernhardt's status early next week.

