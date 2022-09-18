Falcons inactives: Two Atlanta rookies make league debut

Falcons go heavy at running back after Damien Williams is placed on IR. 

Sep 18, 2022 at 02:29 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Tyler Allgeier and DeAngelo Malone will make their NFL debuts against the Rams in Los Angeles. Both rookies were inactive against the Saints in Week 1.

Allgeier's presence was missed in the Falcons home opener when Damien Williams injured his rib in the first quarter. Williams was placed on injured reserve on Saturday afternoon as the rib injury was more significant than many originally may have thought considering Williams tried to come back into the game last weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

As for Malone, fellow outside linebacker Quinton Bell was active against the Saints, but was listed as inactive against the Rams a week later to make room for Malone who - like Allgeier - will make his NFL debut against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

For the second week in a row, wide receiver Damiere Byrd is inactive, as is tight end Feleipe Franks, who was active last week but didn't play. The Falcons elevated running back Caleb Huntley and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson. With the elevations, the Falcons decided to go heavier at running back, as well as switching out Dickerson for Anderson on the defensive line.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives:

WR Damiere Byrd

TE Feleipe Franks

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

DL Matt Dickerson

falcons_final_whistle_in_article_promo

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair: 'Never-say-die mentality' vital to 2022 Falcons, but wins will come after they take the next step

This year's group carries right attitude into tough situations, but must execute better to break through

news

'They give me all the confidence in the world to go be myself out there': Drake London on his first career touchdown, playing in his hometown

London had eight receptions for 86 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown vs. Rams

news

Tori's Takeaways: Weight of red zone inefficiencies continues to hold Falcons back in loss to Los Angeles Rams

The Falcons went 3-for-10 on third down and 50 percent in the red zone. If either of these stat lines shake out differently, perhaps the final score is different, too.

news

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons Week 2 contest vs. Rams

Atlanta comeback comes up just short as Falcons fall to Rams

news

Falcons place veteran running back on injured reserve

Damien Williams is dealing with a rib injury that he sustained against the Saints last Sunday. Plus Falcons announce practice squad elevations.

news

Five things to watch as Falcons face Los Angeles Rams in Week 2

Atlanta begins its West Coast trip this weekend. How will the team regroup following loss to the Saints?

news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing the running back rotation, likelihood Tyler Allgeier is active against Rams

Damien Williams' rib injury may make way for the rookie running back to make his league debut after the running back in ruled out for Sunday's game.

news

Falcons injury report: Damien Williams receives designation on official injury report

Veteran running back missed his third straight practice on Friday with a rib injury

news

Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie, Mykal Walker, Marcus Mariota and how to fuel an upset vs. Rams

You questions get answers in the final mailbag before Falcons face Rams at SoFi Stadium

news

Nerdy Birds: How Cordarrelle Patterson, the offensive line, and pass rush will impact the Rams game

Matt and John highlight the stats-based storylines you need to know about heading into each contest

news

Falcons Daily: What Falcons defense learned from Saints loss, can apply vs. Rams

Falcons did an excellent job creating defensive pressure. For three quarters. Moving forward, they know they've got to finish

Top News

Bair: 'Never-say-die mentality' vital to 2022 Falcons, but wins will come after they take the next step

'They give me all the confidence in the world to go be myself out there': Drake London on his first career touchdown, playing in his hometown

Tori's Takeaways: Weight of red zone inefficiencies continues to hold Falcons back in loss to Los Angeles Rams

Falcons' Top Plays vs. Rams Week 2

Advertising