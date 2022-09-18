Falcons inactives: Two Atlanta rookies make league debut

Tyler Allgeier and DeAngelo Malone will make their NFL debuts against the Rams in Los Angeles. Both rookies were inactive against the Saints in Week 1.

Allgeier's presence was missed in the Falcons home opener when Damien Williams injured his rib in the first quarter. Williams was placed on injured reserve on Saturday afternoon as the rib injury was more significant than many originally may have thought considering Williams tried to come back into the game last weekend.

As for Malone, fellow outside linebacker Quinton Bell was active against the Saints, but was listed as inactive against the Rams a week later to make room for Malone who - like Allgeier - will make his NFL debut against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

For the second week in a row, wide receiver Damiere Byrd is inactive, as is tight end Feleipe Franks, who was active last week but didn't play. The Falcons elevated running back Caleb Huntley and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson. With the elevations, the Falcons decided to go heavier at running back, as well as switching out Dickerson for Anderson on the defensive line.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives:

WR Damiere Byrd

TE Feleipe Franks

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga