Falcons inactives: Starting offensive lineman inactive vs. Arizona Cardinals 

Hennessy has been on injured reserve with a knee injury for the last month. When Wilkinson was originally placed on IR, Hennessy got his first start of the season, having been working on the move to the guard position after Drew Dalman won the starting center job at the beginning of the year. Hennessy returned to practice this week, and he was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. He will be available for the Falcons on Sunday.