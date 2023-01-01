Falcons inactives: Starting offensive lineman inactive vs. Arizona Cardinals 

ATLANTA -- Though there was a chance Falcons starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson could play against the Cardinals on New Year's Day, his calf injury kept him too far from 100 percent. So, the Falcons listed him as inactive prior to Sunday's kickoff.
Wilkinson was placed on injured reserve in the middle of the season with a knee injury. He missed five games. During that time, the Falcons played three different linemen at left guard: Colby Gossett, Matt Hennessy and Chuma Edoga.
Arthur Smith ruled Edoga out of Sunday's game on Friday after practice and then the Falcons placed him on IR on Saturday, so he will not be an option to fill in.
However, Hennessy and Gossett are.
Hennessy has been on injured reserve with a knee injury for the last month. When Wilkinson was originally placed on IR, Hennessy got his first start of the season, having been working on the move to the guard position after Drew Dalman won the starting center job at the beginning of the year. Hennessy returned to practice this week, and he was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. He will be available for the Falcons on Sunday.
Meanwhile, as lineman went on and off IR, Gossett has been a constant. He slotted in at left guard in five games this year, making four starts at the position.
Here's the full list of Falcons inactives:
TE Feleipe Franks
CB Rashad Fenton
S Micah Abernathy
OLB David Anenih
G Elijah Wilkinson
DL Matt Dickerson
