Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 12 rivalry game against New Orleans Saints

ATLANTA -- Despite Desmond Ridder being named the starting quarterback for Sunday's matchup at home against the New Orleans Saints, who his backup would be was still up in the air through the weekend. Taylor Heinicke suffered a hamstring injury in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals, and it lingered through the bye week and into Week 12's prep, with the Falcons listing Heinicke as questionable on Friday.

Heinicke was not listed on the inactives list Sunday, though, meaning he returns to backup status with Logan Woodside as the Falcons emergency third quarterback.

As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Ridder and Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

In other inactives news, rookie defensive back Clark Phillips III returns to the inactives list. He was active two weeks ago in Arizona, when Dee Alford was working through an ankle injury that kept him off the field against the Cardinals. Alford returns to the defensive lineup as the Falcons starting slot cornerback this Sunday.

The Falcons will also see the return of defensive lineman David Onyemata. Like Alford, Onyemata was also working through an ankle injury two weeks ago. Sunday's game will showcase Onyemata, linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen facing their former team.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 12:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)

WR Mack Hollins

CB Clark Phillips

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Travis Bell

TE John FitzPatrick