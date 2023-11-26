Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 12 rivalry game against New Orleans Saints

QB Taylor Heinicke's game day status is revealed. 

Nov 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney
Senior Falcons Content Producer
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

ATLANTA -- Despite Desmond Ridder being named the starting quarterback for Sunday's matchup at home against the New Orleans Saints, who his backup would be was still up in the air through the weekend. Taylor Heinicke suffered a hamstring injury in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals, and it lingered through the bye week and into Week 12's prep, with the Falcons listing Heinicke as questionable on Friday.

Heinicke was not listed on the inactives list Sunday, though, meaning he returns to backup status with Logan Woodside as the Falcons emergency third quarterback.

As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Ridder and Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

In other inactives news, rookie defensive back Clark Phillips III returns to the inactives list. He was active two weeks ago in Arizona, when Dee Alford was working through an ankle injury that kept him off the field against the Cardinals. Alford returns to the defensive lineup as the Falcons starting slot cornerback this Sunday.

The Falcons will also see the return of defensive lineman David Onyemata. Like Alford, Onyemata was also working through an ankle injury two weeks ago. Sunday's game will showcase Onyemata, linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen facing their former team.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 12:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)

WR Mack Hollins

CB Clark Phillips

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Travis Bell

TE John FitzPatrick

DL Joe Gaziano

Week 12 Practice | 11.22.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints, presented by Fast Twitch.

1 / 23
2 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 23

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 23

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 23

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 23

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 23

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 23

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 23

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 23

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 23

Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
