Falcons elevate two offensive weapons for Week 12 game against Saints

Tight end Parker Hesse and wide receiver Chris Blair from practice squad for Sunday's game.

Nov 25, 2023 at 04:00 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons elevated two offensive weapons for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Saturday.

Tight end Parker Hesse and wide receiver Chris Blair were chosen as the Falcons' weekly practice squad elevations.

Hesse has been on the Falcons practice squad's injured reserve since Oct. 3. He last played for Atlanta in the Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. He did not record any stats.

Blair was signed to the Falcons practice squad back in September but has not been involved in any active work since then.

The Falcons-Saints game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. and air on FOX at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

