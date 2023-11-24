Who will win in Week 12, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

The Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints at home fresh off the bye. Atlanta is hoping to crush a three-game losing streak against its biggest rival.
The quarterback situation is less of a factor this week compared to the last few. Desmond Ridder was named the starter by coach Arthur Smith this week, ending recent uncertainty about whether Ridder or Taylor Heinicke would start.
Earlier in the week, it looked like Atlanta may face yet another backup quarterback this season with starter Derek Carr in the concussion protocol, but Carr was removed from the Saints participation report Thursday and is reportedly ready to start Sunday.
Experts largely picked the Falcons in their Week 10 battle at Arizona, but Atlanta couldn't measure up. This week it's more split, but more have predicted the Saints to take the divisional matchup. Check out the full list of picks below:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Falcons
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Saints
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Saints
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Saints
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Saints
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Saints
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Saints
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints, presented by Fast Twitch.