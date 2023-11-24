Who will win in Week 12, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face New Orleans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday

Nov 24, 2023 at 02:00 PM
The Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints at home fresh off the bye. Atlanta is hoping to crush a three-game losing streak against its biggest rival.

The quarterback situation is less of a factor this week compared to the last few. Desmond Ridder was named the starter by coach Arthur Smith this week, ending recent uncertainty about whether Ridder or Taylor Heinicke would start.

Earlier in the week, it looked like Atlanta may face yet another backup quarterback this season with starter Derek Carr in the concussion protocol, but Carr was removed from the Saints participation report Thursday and is reportedly ready to start Sunday.

Experts largely picked the Falcons in their Week 10 battle at Arizona, but Atlanta couldn't measure up. This week it's more split, but more have predicted the Saints to take the divisional matchup. Check out the full list of picks below:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Jeremy Fowler | ESPN Falcons
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Saints
Dan Parr | NFL.com Saints
Tom Blair | NFL.com Saints
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Saints
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Saints
Bill Bender | Sporting News Saints

Week 12 Practice | 11.22.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints, presented by Fast Twitch.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

