Who will win in Week 12, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

The Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints at home fresh off the bye. Atlanta is hoping to crush a three-game losing streak against its biggest rival.

The quarterback situation is less of a factor this week compared to the last few. Desmond Ridder was named the starter by coach Arthur Smith this week, ending recent uncertainty about whether Ridder or Taylor Heinicke would start.

Earlier in the week, it looked like Atlanta may face yet another backup quarterback this season with starter Derek Carr in the concussion protocol, but Carr was removed from the Saints participation report Thursday and is reportedly ready to start Sunday.