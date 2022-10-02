Falcons inactives: Final status of Cordarrelle Patterson announced ahead of Week 4 matchup with Browns

The veteran running back was listed as questionable for Sunday's game on Friday. Plus two receivers inactive against Cleveland. 

Oct 02, 2022 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Falcons faithful can breathe a sigh of relief as Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as active ahead of Sunday's game.

Prior to the Falcons hosting the Browns, Patterson missed both Wednesday and Thursday's practice. His absence was listed as "resting player/knee."

This came after Patterson ran for a career-best 141 yards last Sunday in the Falcons win in Seattle. So, initially, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the year's absence was not overly concerning. However, by Friday, Patterson was listed as limited and Arthur Smith confirmed he was questionable for the Browns game.

All is - officially - well, though, as Patterson will suit up as normal with the Falcons against a run-first Browns team. Patterson may be the third-leading rusher in the league right now, but Nick Chubb sits at the top of that list. This is likely why the Falcons made the decision to go heavier on defense, making the decision to keep wide receivers Jared Bernhardt and Bryan Edwards inactive.

AF_20220928_practice_SL1_0042
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

This is the second week in a row Edwards is listed as inactive. It's quite the development for a player the Falcons traded 2023 Draft picks to acquire this offseason.

Asked about the decision to keep Edwards inactive last Sunday, Smith said on Monday that it wasn't a decision that was made because "the player did something wrong."

"It's we feel we got a good matchup somewhere else or somewhere we feel like we need help on special teams, and we'll make those evaluations," Smith explained. "... He's young in our program, and we're not down on Bryan, and it'll pay off. It's different, he's learning a new system and we got guys doing really good things, subtle things, that not always just comes up in the passing stats."

In other inactives news, wide receiver Damiere Byrd is active for the first time this season.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactive players:

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Jared Bernhardt

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

The Falcons have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of a Sunday afternoon match-up against the Cleveland Browns in Game 4.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 and offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 arrive prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74, and offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 arrive prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70, safety Dean Marlowe #21, and inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 arrive prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 and safety Dean Marlowe #21 arrive prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrive prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
