Falcons inactives: Final status of Cordarrelle Patterson announced ahead of Week 4 matchup with Browns

Falcons faithful can breathe a sigh of relief as Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as active ahead of Sunday's game.
Prior to the Falcons hosting the Browns, Patterson missed both Wednesday and Thursday's practice. His absence was listed as "resting player/knee."
This came after Patterson ran for a career-best 141 yards last Sunday in the Falcons win in Seattle. So, initially, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the year's absence was not overly concerning. However, by Friday, Patterson was listed as limited and Arthur Smith confirmed he was questionable for the Browns game.
All is - officially - well, though, as Patterson will suit up as normal with the Falcons against a run-first Browns team. Patterson may be the third-leading rusher in the league right now, but Nick Chubb sits at the top of that list. This is likely why the Falcons made the decision to go heavier on defense, making the decision to keep wide receivers Jared Bernhardt and Bryan Edwards inactive.
This is the second week in a row Edwards is listed as inactive. It's quite the development for a player the Falcons traded 2023 Draft picks to acquire this offseason.
Asked about the decision to keep Edwards inactive last Sunday, Smith said on Monday that it wasn't a decision that was made because "the player did something wrong."
"It's we feel we got a good matchup somewhere else or somewhere we feel like we need help on special teams, and we'll make those evaluations," Smith explained. "... He's young in our program, and we're not down on Bryan, and it'll pay off. It's different, he's learning a new system and we got guys doing really good things, subtle things, that not always just comes up in the passing stats."
In other inactives news, wide receiver Damiere Byrd is active for the first time this season.
Here is the full list of Falcons inactive players:
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
LB Quinton Bell
OL Chuma Edoga
WR Jared Bernhardt
WR Bryan Edwards
DL Matt Dickerson
