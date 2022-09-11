Falcons inactives: Two Falcons rookies listed as inactive ahead of Week 1 showdown with New Orleans Saints

In other inactive news, two rookies from the Falcons 2022 draft class will be inactive on Sunday, and unlike London they will not make their official Falcons debut yet. The Falcons named Tyler Allgeier and DeAngelo Malone as inactive for Week 1.

It was an interesting development for Allgeier - specifically - as the running back had a significant work load during the preseason. However, that work load was always a bit misleading as the Falcons made sure to hold back Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams' reps. The expectation was that these two would get the majority of the work in the run game come the regular season.

It should also be noted that Avery Williams is a running back on this roster. His primary role is in special teams as the return man, but with Allgeier inactive, Williams slides into that third running back role.

The Falcons also announced on Sunday that outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino will not be coaching on Sunday due to a personal matter. His role will be filled by defensive assistant Lanier Goethie.

Here is the full list of the Falcons inactives as they host the Saints on Sunday:

WR Damiere Byrd

RB Tyler Allgeier

OLB DeAngelo Malone

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski