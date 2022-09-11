Falcons inactives: Two Falcons rookies listed as inactive ahead of Week 1 showdown with New Orleans Saints

The Falcons announced prior to Sunday's home opener against the Saints that Drake London will play in his Falcons regular season debut after working through a knee injury during the preseason.
London was injured during the Falcons first preseason game against Detroit and did not return to the field until practice began this week. Though he was limited throughout the practice in the week ahead of the Saints showdown and listed as questionable on Friday, the rookie receiver was not listed as inactive before kickoff indicating he's good to go.
Darren Hall will also be up and active on Sunday after working through a quad injury this week. Like London, the cornerback was listed as questionable on Friday but will be available against the Saints on Sunday.
With London active, the Falcons announced that fellow wide receiver Damiere Byrd would be inactive.
In other inactive news, two rookies from the Falcons 2022 draft class will be inactive on Sunday, and unlike London they will not make their official Falcons debut yet. The Falcons named Tyler Allgeier and DeAngelo Malone as inactive for Week 1.
It was an interesting development for Allgeier - specifically - as the running back had a significant work load during the preseason. However, that work load was always a bit misleading as the Falcons made sure to hold back Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams' reps. The expectation was that these two would get the majority of the work in the run game come the regular season.
It should also be noted that Avery Williams is a running back on this roster. His primary role is in special teams as the return man, but with Allgeier inactive, Williams slides into that third running back role.
The Falcons also announced on Sunday that outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino will not be coaching on Sunday due to a personal matter. His role will be filled by defensive assistant Lanier Goethie.
Here is the full list of the Falcons inactives as they host the Saints on Sunday:
WR Damiere Byrd
RB Tyler Allgeier
OLB DeAngelo Malone
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
OL Chuma Edoga
