Falcons inactives: Arnold Ebiketie, Feleipe Franks, Caleb Huntley status revealed ahead of Week 12 matchup

With Edoga inactive, the Falcons could start their fifth left guard in five games. However, it is most likely they'll hand over the left guard responsibilities to Colby Gossett. Gossett has made two starts at left guard this year in relief.

With Dalton also inactive, the Falcons will look to Jaleel Johnson to help out Grady Jarrett, Abdullah Anderson and Timmy Horne along the defensive interior. Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Falcons earlier in the week.

In other inactive news, Atlanta restocks its tight end depth with Kyle Pitts also on IR. When Pitts was injured last week in the Falcons win, Atlanta only had MyCole Pruitt and Parker Hesse active. Franks and Anthony Firkser were inactive. That changes this Sunday as all four are active against the Commanders.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Cornell Armstrong

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chma Edoga

WR Frank Darby