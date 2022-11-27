Falcons inactives: Arnold Ebiketie, Feleipe Franks, Caleb Huntley status revealed ahead of Week 12 matchup

LANDOVER, MD -- The Falcons got a little bit of good news prior to the start of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. OLB Arnold Ebiketie, RB Caleb Huntley and TE Feleipe Franks - who were all designated as questionable on Friday - were not listed on Sunday's inactives list.
However, OL Chuma Edoga and DL Jalen Dalton were.
Edoga has been working through a knee injury, while Dalton was listed as doubtful on Friday with a toe injury.
Both Edoga and Dalton were leaned upon heavily in the Falcons Week 11 win. Edoga slotted in at starting left guard, with Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy on injured reserve. Dalton played a key rotational role when Ta'Quon Graham was carted off the field Sunday with a knee injury that has also sent him to IR.
With Edoga inactive, the Falcons could start their fifth left guard in five games. However, it is most likely they'll hand over the left guard responsibilities to Colby Gossett. Gossett has made two starts at left guard this year in relief.
With Dalton also inactive, the Falcons will look to Jaleel Johnson to help out Grady Jarrett, Abdullah Anderson and Timmy Horne along the defensive interior. Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Falcons earlier in the week.
In other inactive news, Atlanta restocks its tight end depth with Kyle Pitts also on IR. When Pitts was injured last week in the Falcons win, Atlanta only had MyCole Pruitt and Parker Hesse active. Franks and Anthony Firkser were inactive. That changes this Sunday as all four are active against the Commanders.
Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:
S Jovante Moffatt
CB Cornell Armstrong
ILB Nate Landman
OL Chma Edoga
WR Frank Darby
DL Jalen Dalton
The Falcons take flight to Washington to face the Commanders for Week 12. #RiseUp