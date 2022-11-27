Falcons inactives: Arnold Ebiketie, Feleipe Franks, Caleb Huntley status revealed ahead of Week 12 matchup

Falcons also reinforce depth at tight end with Feleipe Franks and Anthony Firkser active. 

Nov 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

LANDOVER, MD -- The Falcons got a little bit of good news prior to the start of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. OLB Arnold Ebiketie, RB Caleb Huntley and TE Feleipe Franks - who were all designated as questionable on Friday - were not listed on Sunday's inactives list.

However, OL Chuma Edoga and DL Jalen Dalton were.

RELATED CONTENT:

Edoga has been working through a knee injury, while Dalton was listed as doubtful on Friday with a toe injury.

Both Edoga and Dalton were leaned upon heavily in the Falcons Week 11 win. Edoga slotted in at starting left guard, with Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy on injured reserve. Dalton played a key rotational role when Ta'Quon Graham was carted off the field Sunday with a knee injury that has also sent him to IR.

AF_20221120_CHIatATL_BM2_1072
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

With Edoga inactive, the Falcons could start their fifth left guard in five games. However, it is most likely they'll hand over the left guard responsibilities to Colby Gossett. Gossett has made two starts at left guard this year in relief.

With Dalton also inactive, the Falcons will look to Jaleel Johnson to help out Grady Jarrett, Abdullah Anderson and Timmy Horne along the defensive interior. Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Falcons earlier in the week.

In other inactive news, Atlanta restocks its tight end depth with Kyle Pitts also on IR. When Pitts was injured last week in the Falcons win, Atlanta only had MyCole Pruitt and Parker Hesse active. Franks and Anthony Firkser were inactive. That changes this Sunday as all four are active against the Commanders.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Cornell Armstrong

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

DL Jalen Dalton

Wheels Up | Falcons Fly to Washington

The Falcons take flight to Washington to face the Commanders for Week 12. #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 23

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 23

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 23

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 23

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 23

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 23

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 23

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 23

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 23

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 23

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and offensive tackle Chuma Odego #71 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 23

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and offensive tackle Chuma Odego #71 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 23

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 23

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 23

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 boards the plane for the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
falcons_final_whsitle_1920x1080

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair: Falcons must find one-score magic, finish better to be legit playoff contender

Buccaneers loss keeps Falcons close in NFC South, even after tough loss to Washington

news

Inside the drive that could've, should've, would've beaten the Washington Commanders

Players and coaches said the look was there. It was what they wanted. The outcome wasn't.

news

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons clash with Washington Commanders

Falcons comeback attempt unsuccessful after interception in the end zone

news

Falcons designate veteran offensive lineman as practice squad elevation

Jonotthan Harrison will be available to front during Sunday's game against Washington Commanders

news

Five things to watch when Falcons play Washington Commanders

Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus and others must step up with Kyle Pitts unavailable

news

Bair Mail: On signs of offensive improvement, Cordarrelle Patterson and Falcons RBs, Arnold Ebiketie and more

We also discuss Casey Hayward and John FitzPatrick in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons Daily: 'It's a big game for both teams': Coaches, players discuss challenge against Commanders; playoff race

The Falcons look to get back to .500 this Sunday against the Commanders

news

Injury Report: Arnold Ebiketie among four Falcons designated as questionable vs. Washington Commanders in Week 12

DL Jalen Dalton is considered doubtful to play key NFC contest

news

Nerdy Birds: Cordarrelle Patterson's historic return, slowing down the Commanders rush, and Olamide Zaccheaus' impact

Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman and Kaleb McGary looking to build off dominant showing against Chicago

news

Who will win, Falcons or Commanders? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel on the road to face the Washington Commanders

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Commanders: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at FedExField

Top News

Bair: Falcons must find one-score magic, finish better to be legit playoff contender

Inside the drive that could've, should've, would've beaten the Washington Commanders

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons clash with Washington Commanders

Extended Highlights | Falcons vs. Commanders | Week 12

Advertising