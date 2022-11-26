Five things to watch when Falcons play Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – You'll notice a new byline above, one you typically don't associate with finding out five things to watch in a Falcons game. Expert analyst Tori McElhaney normally brings those to you while I stick to the columns and mailbags, but I'm paying her back a bit after she carried us over the last week while I was away. She's going to do so again late next week too, so I figured I'd take a story off her plate.

So we're swapping stories a bit, and I'm excited to deliver a little insight into a high-stakes contest the Falcons simply have to win. The season's getting late and every result is magnified, with little margin for error in a tight NFC South race.

The Falcons simply must start stacking wins to seriously contend. No more of this hovering-around-.500 stuff. Can't live just below even Steven and expect to stay in it.

They can only get one at a time, and this game at Washington looked a little easier to start the season than it does now. The Commanders have won two straight, with an already stout defense that might get a jolt if Chase Young returns. Collins Hill High product Taylor Heinicke has the offense running well enough and should pose a tough test for these Falcons. Here are five things I think you should watch on Sunday at FedEx Field. Hope Tori agrees. I'm sure she'll let me know on the flight out if she doesn't. We share a row on the plane, after all, and she can only listen to the new Taylor Swift album so many times.

The passing game without Kyle Pitts

The recent victory over Chicago came at a cost. The Falcons secured an essential victory but lost star tight end Kyle Pitts in the process, taking a shot to the knee that sent him to injured reserve for four game at least.

That means the Falcons must find a way to proceed without their best player regardless of position, a truly dynamic playmaker who does so much so well. There's plenty to say about his lack of stats this season, but there's no doubting how impactful he is in the passing game and as a run blocker. He moves all around the formation and, no matter where he lines up, Pitts fundamentally changes the way the Falcons are covered. He must be accounted for at all times.

Pitts being taken out of the equation means more attention on Drake London and Cordarrelle Patterson. It means more focus on the run game in this ground-focus offense, as if there wasn't enough already.

There's no replacing Pitts with one player. He does too much so well to expect anyone to step right in. Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt will be essential in the run game. You'd think Anthony Firkser will get active and play a role in the passing game. Another receiver will probably see more snaps where Pitts would line up outside, so Olamide Zaccheaus will have to be more impactful for the passing game to make an efficient impact.