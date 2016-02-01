Falcons Hosting Black History Month Contest 

During the month of February, students all over the state of Georgia from the ages of 13-18 are invited and encouraged to write an original essay or poem (500-word minimum, 1,500-word maximum) on one of the following questions:

1. Why is it important to encourage diversity around the world?

2. If Martin Luther King Jr. were still alive today, he would think….

3. Who is the most influential historical African American figure to you and why?

Those who enter have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes courtesy of the Falcons, including four tickets to a 2016 Atlanta Falcons home game (sideline passes included), an official Atlanta Falcons autographed item and a chance to be featured on the AtlantaFalcons.com homepage.

Second place winners will be awarded a VIP experience at XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp and an autographed item and a $50 gift card. Third place will receive $50 and an autographed item.