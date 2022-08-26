What we're watching in Falcons final preseason game with Jacksonville Jaguars

There may be many who over look the importance of a final preseason game, but Arthur Smith is not one of them. When asked how much hay was in the proverbial barn ahead of Saturday's game with Jacksonville, Smith said when it comes to preseason evaluations the hay is "never in the barn."

"It's a very important game for a lot of guys on Saturday," Smith said.

With a 53-man roster cut down imminent, decisions have to be made. So, with this in mind, let's break down what we're watching when the Falcons face the Jaguars at home on Saturday.

1. Separation at wide receiver

I know what you're thinking: Tori, didn't you write about this before the last preseason game? And the answer is yes because it's still something I am watching!

We have a little more clarity when it comes to who will make the final cut come the 53-man roster trim down next week. The Falcons have already released Geronimo Allison and Auden Tate. However, there's still decisions to be made at this position group, and it's as competitive as any when it comes to players fighting for a spot.

Smith was asked earlier in the week what he needed to see from these wide receivers in order to account for a separation from the pack. He said he needs to see two things: "Consistency" and "Guys we can trust." That's what he's looking for on Saturday.