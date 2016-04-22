Falcons Exercise Option on Pro Bowl CB Trufant

The Falcons exercised their fifth-year option on Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant Friday afternoon. The fifth-year option gives Atlanta the right to extend Trufant's mandated four-year contract that was given to him as he was a first-round pick that allows for an extra season after his fourth year with the team.

Trufant was the Falcons' first-round draft pick in 2013 and has started every game since arriving in Atlanta.

In three seasons, Trufant has recorded 184 tackles, 50 passes defensed, six interceptions, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one sack.

Those stats have helped Trufant become a household name as he emerges into the category of top cornerbacks in the NFL.

When asked about where he and his team were at in regards to contract negotiation process this week, Trufant stayed mum on the subject matter insisting he wasn't worried about it, rather he was more concerned with getting back to work with his teammates.