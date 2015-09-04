Falcons Down to a 67-Man Roster

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have waived S Sean Baker, LB Terrell Manning, T Jake Rodgers, G Jared Smith, and CB Kevin White. The team has also released QB Rex Grossman, DE Cliff Matthews, and QB T.J. Yates.

Baker, 6-0, 209 pounds was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a college free agent out of Ball State following the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed to the Falcons practice squad on October 22, 2013, and was signed to the Falcons active roster on December 26, 2013.

Grossman, 6-1, 225, was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida. Grossman played for the Bears for six years and also spent time with the Texans and Redskins. He has compiled a total of 863 completions for 10,232 passing yards and 56 touchdowns. He was signed by the Falcons on August 26, 2015.

Manning, 6-2, 237 pounds was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round (163 pick overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State. Manning has seen game action with the Packers, San Diego Chargers, Chicago Bears and New York Giants.

Matthews, 6-4, 268 pounds was selected in the seventh round (230th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He saw action in nine games, mostly on special teams, and recorded seven total tackles (4 solo).

Rodgers, 6-6, 320 pounds was selected by the Falcons in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Eastern Washington. He started all 14 games at right tackle for Eastern Washington in 2014.

Smith, 6-4, 302 pounds, was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round (241st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of New Hampshire. He spent part of the 2013 season as a member of the Seahawks practice squad. He was signed by the Falcons on March 18, 2015.

White, 5-10, 174 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian. He finished his career with the Horned Frogs with 146 total tackles (118 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and 27 passes defensed.