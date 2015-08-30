Falcons Down to 76-Man Roster

Aug 30, 2015 at 09:43 AM

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have waived LB Boris Anyama, WR Marquez Clark, RB Michael Ford, WR John Harris, DT Warren Herring, NT Derrick Hopkins, OT Matt Huffer, CB Michael Lee, G Eric Lefeld, LB Terrell Manning, DE Sam Meredith, and C Valerian Ume-Ezeoke. The club also placed T Lamar Holmes on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and they have also released TE Mickey Shuler.

Anyama, 6-3, 232 pounds, was signed by the Falcons on June 2, 2015. Anyama played linebacker for the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, where he recorded 100 total tackles (68 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles.

Clark, 5-11, 190 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of Central Oklahoma following the 2015 NFL Draft. Clark earned All-America honors in 2013 after setting school records with 82 receptions and 1,348 receiving yards.

Ford, 5-10, 216 pounds, was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as a college free agent out of Louisiana State in 2013. He saw action mostly on special teams for the Bears. He was signed by the Falcons on August 7, 2015.

Harris, 6-2, 215 pounds, was originally signed as a college free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles out of the University of Texas on May 2, 2015 following the 2015 NFL Draft. He was signed with the Falcons on August 24, 2015.

Herring, 6-3, 294 pounds, was signed as a college free agent by the Falcons out of Wisconsin following the 2015. Herring played in 44 career games for the Badgers, totaling 56 tackles (28 solo) with 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two passes defensed.

Holmes, 6-6, 333 pounds, was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round (91st overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Holmes appeared in 21 games for the Falcons with 19 starts.

Hopkins, 6-0, 321 pounds, was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a college free agent in 2014 out of Virginia Tech. He was released during the preseason, and was signed by the Washington Redskins and placed on their practice squad. He was signed by the Falcons on August 5, 2015.

Huffer, 6-6, 300 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of South Dakota following the 2015 NFL Draft. Huffer He played in 41 career games for the Coyotes, and earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a sophomore in 2012.

Lee, 6-1, 185 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Fort Valley State. He was waived, and then resigned by the Falcons on August 11, 2015.

Lefeld, 6-6, 310 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out Cincinnati. Lefeld was named to the Outland Trophy watch list in 2013 and 2014, and earned first-team All-Big East honors as a sophomore in 2012.

Manning, 6-2, 237 pounds was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round (163rd pick overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State. Manning has had stints with seven different NFL teams. He has seen game action with the Packers, San Diego Chargers, Chicago Bears and New York Giants.  He was signed by the Falcons on August 16, 2015.

Meredith, 6-4, 290 pounds, was signed by the Falcons out of San Diego State as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft. Meredith earned the Dr. R Hardy/C.E. Peterson Memorial Trophy Captains Award after his senior season with the Aztecs.

Shuler, 6-4, 247 pounds, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round (214th  overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Falcons practice squad on September 1, 2013 where he spent the 2013 season.

Ume-Ezeoke, 6-3, 295 pounds, was originally signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of New Mexico State following the 2015 NFL Draft. He was a four-year starter at center for the Aggies and served as a team captain during his senior season in 2014. Ume-Ezeoke was a first team All-Sun Belt selection last season.

