Falcons-Dolphins takeaways, final score: Matt Schaub rebounds, running backs shine

Aug 08, 2019 at 06:52 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Kasey-Richardson
by Matthew Tabeek & Kasey Richardson

The Falcons dropped their second preseason game, a 34-27 loss to the Dolphins on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla. There were a few key standouts, however, the biggest coming from backup quarterback Matt Schaub

Here are the key storylines from South Florida:

Schaub bounces back with strong performance

After a forgettable performance in the Hall of Fame Game a week ago, Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub bounced back with a solid performance.

RELATED CONTENT

Schaub played the entire first half for the Falcons and completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 172 yards, including a 13-play, 88-yard scoring drive to open the game.

The strong showing from the Falcons No. 2 quarterback against Miami was encouraging. A week ago against the Denver Broncos, things didn't go so well for 38-year-old. Schaub completed only 4 of 10 passes for 14 yards and also threw an interception. For more on Schaub's big night, click here.

Falcons look sharp in short-yardage situations

It's no secret the Falcons struggled in short-yardage situations last season, and they made several moves this offseason in an effort to address that problem.

During the first half of their preseason game against the Miami Dolphins those moves paid off. Atlanta scored two first-half touchdowns against the Dolphins on Thursday night, both of which were 1-yard runs. Ito Smith scored the Falcons' first touchdown on an easy run behind rookie right guard Chris Lindstrom, who created a wide-open lane by knocking his defender out of the gap. For more on the Falcons offensive line's performance against the Dolphins, click here.

Dimitroff: Deal with Julio Jones 'around the corner'

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff joined the CW broadcast team during Atlanta's second preseason game against Miami, and he was asked about the status of the ongoing negotiations between the team and receiver Julio Jones.

Jones, who led the NFL in receiving yards back in 2018, is seeking a contract extension, and the Falcons would like to reach a deal that will keep him in Atlanta for many years to come. Both sides have maintained that the conversations are in a good spot, and Dimitroff hinted that things might be settled sooner rather than later.

"He's in a great spot, we're in a great spot," Dimitroff said. "… I think it's around the corner." For more on the Julio Jones negotiations with the Falcons, click here.

Quinn explains decision to sit starters

After the game, Falcons coach Dan Quinn explained his reasoning for not playing a several veterans and starters. Quinn said the weather conditions on the field earlier in the day was a key factor in the decision not to play Matt Ryan, Mohamed Sanu, Keanu Neal and several other veterans. For more on that and the complete list of players who did not play, click here.

Competition for backup running back spot

Since the beginning of AT&T Training Camp, there has been a position battle for the backup running back spot and things have gotten even more interesting following the Falcons-Dolphins exhibition game.

Falcons' running backs Ito Smith, Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison and Kenjon Barner each have the opportunity to compete for the No. 2 running back position and make the final roster. All four running backs displayed their talents in Thursday's game, but there is still much to be considered between the three players by the coaching staff.

Although, Dan Quinn loves to see improvement from his players throughout the preseason. In a press conference he discussed seeing improvement from both Hill and Barner, who are considered to be versatile within their own skillset. For more on the position battle for the No. 2 running back spot, click here

Notable performances against the Dolphins

Along with Matt Schaub and the Falcons' running game, there were a number of notable performances Thursday night:

  • Linebacker Jermaine Grace stood out, finishing with five tackles, three solo with an interception in the second quarter.
  • Defensive lineman Austin Larkin came out the gate making plays in the first half, recording five tackles and picked up a sack on Dolphins' quarterback Josh Rosen in the first quarter.
  • Falcons running back Kenjon Barner, and receivers Russell Gage and Kahlil Lewis made a few plays during the game. Barner finished the game with one reception for 37 yards. Gage came away with three receptions for 33 yards and made few highlight catches in the first half. Lewis came away with two catches for 43-yards. His longest caught pass was for 28 yards.

For those who want further analysis of Thursday's preseason game between the Falcons and Dolphins, check out an archive of our live blog, below.

Best images of veteran QB Matt Schaub during camp

Coming off a big performance in the Falcons-Dolphins exhibition game. Take a look at the best snap shots of the sixteen year quarterback during AT&T Training Camp.

Schaub dropback 1
1 / 10
Rob Foldy/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Practice_082718_KD_0020
2 / 10
Practice_KD_10182018_0031
3 / 10
Practice_CM_11162018_0044
4 / 10
Practice_KD_12062018_1351
5 / 10
July 23, 2019 - QB Matt Schaub on the second day of practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 10

July 23, 2019 - QB Matt Schaub on the second day of practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons
July 27, 2019 - QB Matt Schaub on the fifth day of practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 10

July 27, 2019 - QB Matt Schaub on the fifth day of practice. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons
schuab drop back
8 / 10
Matt Schaub
9 / 10

Matt Schaub

Schaub smile
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to watch as the Falcons travel to Jacksonville to face Jaguars

The Falcons are on a two-game losing streak, how can they inch back to .500? 
news

'It's all about your legacy:' A Q+A with Grady Jarrett

Falcons defensive tackle opens up about fatherhood, giving back to his home state and earning respect over recognition
news

Falcons get Jaylinn Hawkins back, but Cordarrelle Patterson is still questionable: What this means for Atlanta

Falcons announce Deion Jones is questionable for Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Mykal Walker opens up about "frustrating" year.
news

Falcons injury report: Updating game status of Cordarrelle Patterson, plus an impactful defensive starter is questionable

Falcons rule out Kendall Sheffield and Jonathan Bullard again
news

Who will win, Falcons or Jaguars? Experts' Picks

The Falcons travel to Jacksonville looking to rebound
news

Bair Mail: On Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison and Falcons run game

We also discuss the Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan partnership in Friday's mailbag
news

"He understands the moment:" Why Matt Ryan's leadership style is key to Falcons during tough times

Veteran quarterback is the Falcons' tone-setter, helping guide team into crucial stretch
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson's participation level unchanged, two Falcons remain out as Jaguars week continues

Jaylinn Hawkins was a full participant in Thanksgiving practice
news

What's it going to take for the Falcons to "play smarter football"? Arthur Smith explains

Arthur Smith said the Falcons have to play smarter, but what does that mean? 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins status to start Jaguars practice week

Matt Ryan not listed on participation report after toe issue in Patriots game
news

Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot fortifying roster, short-yardage issues, an NFL Draft option and Falcons fits

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Wyche: Adversity will test Falcons resolve, character

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan and Falcons brass will learn a lot about 2021 team during tough times

Top News

Five things to watch as the Falcons travel to Jacksonville to face Jaguars

Falcons get Jaylinn Hawkins back, but Cordarrelle Patterson is still questionable: What this means for Atlanta

Falcons injury report: Updating game status of Cordarrelle Patterson, plus an impactful defensive starter is questionable

Bair Mail: On Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison and Falcons run game

Advertising