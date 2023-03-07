Falcons did not place franchise tag on Kaleb McGary 

The franchise tag deadline has passed, which means McGary is set to hit free agency on March 15 if deal isn't reached beforehand

Mar 07, 2023 at 04:50 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The NFL franchise tag deadline has passed and the Falcons did not place a franchise or transition tag on right tackle Kaleb McGary, which means he is set to hit free agency on March 15. If the Falcons did give a non-exclusive tag to McGary before the deadline, the price would have been $18.2 million, per OverTheCap.com. The transition tag would've been worth $16.6 million.

McGary is coming off a career year after grading out at 86.6 overall, per PFF, in addition to playing a critical role in helping the Falcons establish a top-3 rushing attack in 2022. The star tackle played 1,051 snaps last season, only allowing six sacks, and graded out at 91.6 in run-blocking. The Falcons drafted McGary 31st overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

McGary's calculated market value is $17.7 million per year over a projected 4-year $70.9 million contract, per Spotrac, but his actual market value is ultimately uncertain.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot hasn't addressed McGary's contract status in some time, but said on Jan. 11 that McGary "did some really good things this year." If McGary doesn't re-sign in free agency, right tackle would become an immediate need.

