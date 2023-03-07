Falcons did not place franchise tag on Kaleb McGary 

The NFL franchise tag deadline has passed and the Falcons did not place a franchise or transition tag on right tackle Kaleb McGary, which means he is set to hit free agency on March 15. If the Falcons did give a non-exclusive tag to McGary before the deadline, the price would have been $18.2 million, per OverTheCap.com. The transition tag would've been worth $16.6 million.

McGary is coming off a career year after grading out at 86.6 overall, per PFF, in addition to playing a critical role in helping the Falcons establish a top-3 rushing attack in 2022. The star tackle played 1,051 snaps last season, only allowing six sacks, and graded out at 91.6 in run-blocking. The Falcons drafted McGary 31st overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

McGary's calculated market value is $17.7 million per year over a projected 4-year $70.9 million contract, per Spotrac, but his actual market value is ultimately uncertain.