Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 7 of the 2023 regular season

Last week's trade changes the Week 7 chart

Oct 17, 2023 at 04:58 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons released their seventh depth chart of the regular season.

Atlanta takes on their first road divisional opponent this week as the Falcons travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last week the Falcons traded for wide receiver Van Jefferson. Jefferson slides into the reserve spot behind Scotty Miller.

As a reminder, the "J" listed next to Cordarelle Patterson denotes a "Joker" position as the veteran plays multiple positions.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts Keith Smith John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Van Jefferson
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Albert Huggins Eli Ankou
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Jaylinn Hawkins
S Richie Grant DeMarrco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

