Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 7 of the 2023 regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons released their seventh depth chart of the regular season.
Atlanta takes on their first road divisional opponent this week as the Falcons travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Last week the Falcons traded for wide receiver Van Jefferson. Jefferson slides into the reserve spot behind Scotty Miller.
As a reminder, the "J" listed next to Cordarelle Patterson denotes a "Joker" position as the veteran plays multiple positions.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Keith Smith
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Van Jefferson
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Taylor Heinicke
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Albert Huggins
|Eli Ankou
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Tae Davis
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarrco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
