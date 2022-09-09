Falcons Daily: Why Arthur Smith, Dean Pees getting rookies ready for Week 1 vs. Saints and beyond will be key in 2022

Those rookies must be sound against the Saints, in a game that could turn on a play or two. How much can the Falcons rely on rookies in the early going? Coaches must find that out in the preseason and adjust lineups and packages accordingly, while playing to strengths, of course.

That's an important factor for which young players makes it onto the field, because Pees isn't eliminating parts of his game plan/playbook based on a player who is on the field. That was a point made clear this offseason, pushing those looking for significant snaps to get their responsibilities down cold.

"They need to know it all," Pees said. "I felt like, last year, sometimes I wanted to call some things that I didn't call. I thought, I'm not going to do that again. We're going to have our stuff ready to go. … They have to know it. I don't want to be hamstrung, handcuffed in a way that I can't call something because so-and-so is in the game. And these guys know it.

"I made that very clear during the offseason. You're preparing to go in and play and we shouldn't not be able to call something because you don't know how to do it. That's not fair to the team or the organization or the fans or anybody. We need to be able to call what we need to call when we need to call it. It's your job. You're a pro."

All that's about the short-term, but the Falcons also have big-picture plans for players and their development. While game-planning takes center stage during the regular season, coaches are still pushing young players to improve their craft and bring talent out. Improvement may cause lineups and packages to evolve if players emerge during practice.