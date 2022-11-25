Falcons Daily: 'It's a big game for both teams': Coaches, players discuss challenge against Commanders; playoff race

Defensively, the Falcons will have to slow down the Commanders' rushing and passing games, both of which have been effective. Washington has a versatile offense that has been executing in more ways than one, and a lot of that goes back to their veteran offensive line. They've rushed over 150 yards and passed for more than 190 yards through their last two games.

"[Taylor] Heinicke's doing a nice job delivering the football, and keeping plays alive," Smith said. "I can tell they got a lot of confidence in him, but it's a veteran offensive line, [that's] played multiple guys at center, but they're heavy-handed and we know it's going to be a challenge because they'll get downhill on you, but both those backs will."

Having to take on that challenge without Ta'Quon Graham will be tough for the Falcons defensive front, but Grady Jarrett is just as confident in Abdullah Anderson, Timmy Horne, and Jalen Dalton to step up and do their part.

"These other guys, as far as Abdullah, Big Timmy, the guys we got, they're going to attract some attention as well," Jarrett said. "We've got to have the next-man-up mentality."

Which has been the mindset for this Falcons team all season. Every player has stepped up this year and carrying that mentality over into's Sunday's game at FedEx Field will be steer them in the right direction as they aim to keep building towards a spot in the playoffs.