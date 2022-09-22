Falcons Daily: 'Ball aware' defense creating tons of turnovers, offense not capitalizing enough

Falcons defense has four takeaways, four sacks through two games

Sep 22, 2022 at 06:02 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

SEATTLE – Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp late in the fourth quarter, converting a third down that would essentially ice an L.A. Rams victory.

Not if Darren Hall had something to say about it. The second-year cornerback stuck with the play and focused as much on stripping the ball than making the tackle. That effort paid off, with the ball ending up free bouncing toward the sideline. Hall got there first, fell on it and gave the Falcons a chance to complete an improbable comeback.

RELATED CONTENT:

It didn't end up working out and Atlanta still took the loss, but there were plenty of encouraging signs within that comeback push that provides hope for wins in the future.

Creating takeaways might be the biggest one.

The Falcons have four takeaways so far, with a fumble recovered against the New Orleans Saints and three more generated against the L.A. Rams. They picked Matthew Stafford twice, with Hall's heroics punctuating a solid second-half defensive effort. They also had a scoop-and-score after blocking a punt.

"We emphasize being alert, being ball aware," veteran safety Dean Marlowe said. "Give a lot of credit to our special teams coach, too, because we're ball aware in the kicking game as well. At the end of every play, there's always an opportunity to get a takeaway. It's crunch time and we need to go, and that's when you have to push to pop the ball free.

"Take the last game as an example. Darren was ball aware and came up with a huge play when we needed it the most."

The Falcons are coming up with big plays at a solid, improved clip.

The Falcons had just 20 takeaways all last year. They're on pace for 34 in 2022, which would've tied for the league lead in '21. That's, you know, a positive step for this defense and something to build on as they search for the season's first win on Sunday against the host Seattle Seahawks.

"The guys feel good that we've had some turnovers in the first two games," defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. "We didn't have any sacks against the Rams but we haven't gotten some sacks in the first one. We've shown progress is that area because last year we didn't have many sacks or takeaways by the end of the year. All those things help our psyche."

That's an important factor for a relatively young group with plenty of new faces, but simply creating turnovers isn't enough. Sure, they save points in their own right – Casey Hayward's end-zone interception against the Rams is proof of that – but the Falcons need to take advantage of the opportunities these takeaways create.

That aspect of things has been lacking through two games. The Falcons have scored just once off of defensive takeaways. Drake London's first touchdown came after Mykal Walker's interception set the offense up at L.A.'s 20-yard line. Outside that, the offense hasn't capitalized. That unit has done the opposite, committing turnovers on the other three takeaways. There's some underlying context involved, with the Falcons pushing the ball downfield for scores without time on its side, but interceptions came after two defensive takeaways against the Rams.

And Marcus Mariota fumbled on the five-yard line after the Saints coughed it up deep in their own territory. Had the Falcons scored on that drive, odds of winning in Week 1 would've gone sky high.

The Falcons Visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord 

Atlanta Falcons players, alongside Seattle Seahawks players, visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord to show appreciation to military members on base. The visit included players participating in military demonstrations, touring the units on base and meet and greets with military members.

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 onboard a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 41

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 onboard a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 41

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Military member during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 41

Military member during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 watches his grenade in the field during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 watches his grenade in the field during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 41

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 41

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 throws a grenade during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 throws a grenade during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 onboard a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 41

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 onboard a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 shoots a 50-caliber gun during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 41

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 shoots a 50-caliber gun during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 rides in a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 41

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 rides in a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 puts on face paint during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 puts on face paint during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 puts on face paint during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 puts on face paint during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 41

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Military member holds a signed football during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 41

Military member holds a signed football during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of patches Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 collected during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 41

Detail view of patches Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 collected during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93, long snapper Beau Brinkley #44, long snapper Liam McCullough #48, punter Bradley Pinion #13, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, safety Richie Grant #27, cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93, long snapper Beau Brinkley #44, long snapper Liam McCullough #48, punter Bradley Pinion #13, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, safety Richie Grant #27, cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Military members get autographs during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 41

Military members get autographs during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 pose for a photo during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 41

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 pose for a photo during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during an autograph signing during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 41

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during an autograph signing during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 41

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 fires a 50 caliber rifle during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 fires a 50 caliber rifle during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view of an autograph session during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 41

Overall view of an autograph session during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 41

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Group photo with the Seattle Seahawks team members and members of the military during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 41

Group photo with the Seattle Seahawks team members and members of the military during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, aAtlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, and Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 41

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, aAtlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, and Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 pose for a jersey presentation during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 pose for a jersey presentation during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A military member gets a photo with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, and safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 41

A military member gets a photo with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, and safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of an enlistment ceremony during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 41

View of an enlistment ceremony during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and running back Avery Williams #35 aboard an Apache helicopter during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and running back Avery Williams #35 aboard an Apache helicopter during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93, long snapper Beau Brinkley #44, long snapper Liam McCullough #48, punter Bradley Pinion #13, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, safety Richie Grant #27, cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93, long snapper Beau Brinkley #44, long snapper Liam McCullough #48, punter Bradley Pinion #13, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, safety Richie Grant #27, cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And, despite having more takeaways than all but five teams, the Falcons still have a minus-1 turnover differential. They've given the ball up five times, with two fumbles, two interceptions and a turnover on downs. Opponents have scored 14 points off Falcons turnovers – there was a missed field goal in there, too – big moments in games decided by so little.

If the offense starts taking more advantage of quick-change situations, overall outcomes could improve.

Opportunities must continue being created by a defense that is doing a quality job taking the ball away thus far.

"Guys are flying to the ball and are actively trying to get the ball out," safety Richie Grant said. "It's just guys doing their jobs. We just have to keep that up."

falcons_audible_in_article_promo

The Falcons Audible presented by AT&T

Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons QBs Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Starting offensive lineman did not participate in mid-week practice

Atlanta also updates status of Darren Hall as the practice week continues.

news

'Be that guy': Why Mykal Walker is ready for golden Falcons opportunity

Unwavering confidence, hard work has eased transition to signal-caller status

news

Falcons injury report: Updating Darren Hall status as Seahawks practice prep begins

Second-year cornerback was only Falcons player listed on Wednesday's participation report

news

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith says when it comes to Kyle Pitts 'the ball will find him'

The last time Kyle Pitts was targeted three times and made two catches, the same question to Arthur Smith was asked: Why are you not getting Pitts the ball? History shows he will.

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Lumen Field

news

Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and the Falcons secondary, Calvin Ridley and more

We also evaluate the Falcons four-man pass rush through two weeks of the regular season

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of 2022 NFL regular season

Tyler Allgeier listed as second-team running back behind Cordarrelle Patterson with Damien Williams on IR

news

Handful of former Falcons nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Twelve Falcons (including Roddy White, Warrick Dunn, Asante Samuel and John Abraham) announced as Modern-Era Nominees for 2023 Hall of Fame class.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Bills stay on top, Dolphins surge after Tua Tagovioloa comeback, 49ers remain high with Jimmy Garoppolo starting again

See where the Falcons rank after Week 2 loss to Rams

news

Falcons add defensive lineman to active roster

Abdullah Anderson, a standard practice squad elevation vs. Rams, promoted to 53-man roster

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Why I'm not ready to freak out over Kyle Pitts' targets... yet

Tori also breaks down the plays that she felt meant the most and hurt the most in loss to the Rams.

Top News

Falcons injury report: Starting offensive lineman did not participate in mid-week practice

Falcons Daily: 'Ball aware' defense creating tons of turnovers, offense not capitalizing enough

'Be that guy': Why Mykal Walker is ready for golden Falcons opportunity

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith says when it comes to Kyle Pitts 'the ball will find him'

Advertising