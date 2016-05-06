Falcons Commended for Efficiency in Signings

May 06, 2016 at 04:35 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Falcons became the first team in the NFL to get their entire draft class signed this season and it could eventually pay huge dividends.

Now that the contracts are signed, the rookies are able to solely focus on football and dive into their playbooks. This could be essential for Atlanta as several of them could be immediate impact players for Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff's team moving forward.

To to get each of the six players signed by rookie minicamp isn't a process that happens overnight, it's one that takes a lot of hard work involving several different members of the organization.

Falcons Rookies Report for Mincamp

The 2016 Falcons rookies began to trickle in Thursday afternoon to be fitted for equipment as they reported for Friday and Saturday's minicamp

No Title
1 / 25
Equipment manager Kenny Osuwah measures the head of University of Georgia free agent Josh Dawson
2 / 25

Equipment manager Kenny Osuwah measures the head of University of Georgia free agent Josh Dawson

No Title
3 / 25
No Title
4 / 25
No Title
5 / 25
Georgia Tech's Bryan Chamberlain laughs with teammates as he tries on gloves.
6 / 25

Georgia Tech's Bryan Chamberlain laughs with teammates as he tries on gloves.

Sixth-round offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer tries on his helmet
7 / 25

Sixth-round offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer tries on his helmet

Third-round tight end Austin Hooper tries to break in a pair of cleats before trying them on.
8 / 25

Third-round tight end Austin Hooper tries to break in a pair of cleats before trying them on.

No Title
9 / 25
Fresno State offensive tackle Alex Fifita goes through final helmet checks
10 / 25

Fresno State offensive tackle Alex Fifita goes through final helmet checks

No Title
11 / 25
No Title
12 / 25
No Title
13 / 25
Arkansas State wide receiver JD McKissic waits in line
14 / 25

Arkansas State wide receiver JD McKissic waits in line

Stanford tight end Austin Hooper waits to try on gloves
15 / 25

Stanford tight end Austin Hooper waits to try on gloves

No Title
16 / 25
South Carolina nose tackle Gerald Dixon Jr.
17 / 25

South Carolina nose tackle Gerald Dixon Jr.

No Title
18 / 25
No Title
19 / 25
No Title
20 / 25
No Title
21 / 25
No Title
22 / 25
No Title
23 / 25
No Title
24 / 25
No Title
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"It was a tremendous effort by Thomas [Dimitroff] and his staff to get the people in,"  Dave Archer said on 92.9 The Game Friday morning. "And then all of the money people, Nick Polk all of the guys that did the salary cap and handle the money. Mr. Blank obviously, he's the guy writing the checks. Now everyone is under contract and you don't have to worry about it."

Not only is the ability for these young athletes to get on the grass with the coaches and fellow teammates important, but it's the bonding that takes off the football field that can prove to be the most valuable part of it all.

"There's no question that the chemistry of the team is huge," Archer added. "Keanu Neal will be there for all of the OTAs and all of that kind of stuff, that's when the team building process starts. You're in there sweating in the locker room or the weight room. You're joking around or going to lunch together, that's when the bond begins to take place. That's when [Desmond] Trufant and those guys see his work ethic and see how hard he's trying to pour himself into the playbook. Then there's the conversations that say, 'hey, these are some of things that happened during the season,' they'll be watching film together. All of that process begins now. It's really cool that the Falcons have got these guys signed.

"Deion Jones and all of those guys will be in those different meeting rooms with those different position players, that bond begins. The team building process begins now."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

How Drake London validated Falcons faith in him -- Rookie Review

Bair Mail: On Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, sticking with Desmond Ridder, Trey Lance and Marcus Mariota

Atlanta Falcons Best of 2022 | Relive the top cinematic moments from this season

Analyzing Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, state of wide receivers -- Falcons Breakdown

Advertising