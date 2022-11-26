Falcons designate veteran offensive lineman as practice squad elevation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Falcons have mined their reserves for offensive line depth. Jonotthan Harrison has been designated as a standard practice squad elevation, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

Harrison has experience at guard and center, areas where the Falcons are depleted due to injury. Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy are on injured reserve and Chuma Edoga is questionable to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Neuzil was signed to the active roster earlier in the week and can be the primary reserve center, and Harrison is an emergency option at guard, especially if Edoga is unavailable.

Colby Gossett is also an option to start or be a swing guard, depending on what the Falcons need.

This is Harrison's second elevation, meaning he can revert back to the practice squad without incident. If he's elevated for a third time, however, the Falcons must decide whether to let him go or sign him to the active roster.

The Falcons have reshuffled their defensive line in the wake of Ta'Quon Graham being moved to injured reserve. Jalen Dalton is also doubtful, but there's enough depth to continue without a practice squad elevation.