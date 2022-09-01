Falcons claim two off waivers following 53-man roster cutdown

Former Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, former Chiefs defensive tackle Matt Dickerson coming to Atlanta

Sep 01, 2022 at 01:47 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have claimed former New York Jets offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and former Kansas City defensive tackle Matt Dickerson off waivers, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. The additions comes shortly after all NFL teams decreased rosters from 80 to 53 players.

These two fit onto the 53-man roster when combined with the players who landed on injured reserve and those, including Mike Ford and Dean Marlowe, who we're temporarily taken off the roster and put back on on a procedural move.

The Falcons got a close look at Edgoa two weeks back, with they faced the Jets over two joint practices and a preseason game.

Edgoa, a 6-foot-3, 308-pound tackle from Powder Springs, Ga., was a Jets third round draft pick out of USC in 2019. The 25-year old has 12 starts in 24 games, but was a reserve throughout 2021. He was released by the Jets on Tuesday.

So was Dickerson, a 6-5, 292-pound UCLA alum who spent his first three seasons in Tennessee. He therefore has experience working with Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees in 2018 and '19, when Pees was Titans DC.

He spent parts of 2021 in Arizona and the 2022 offseason in Kansas City. He has 15 career tackles in 18 NFL games.

"He's a hard-charging guy and he's improved," Smith said on Wednesday. "We like what we see on tape, and we'll take a look at Matt and see what he's like when he gets here."

In other news, the Falcons have signed defensive back Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad. That unit now has three available slots.

