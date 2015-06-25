Falcons Cheerleader Up For Miss South Carolina

In addition to preparing for the upcoming football season, Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders rookie Suzi R. is competing in the Miss South Carolina Pageant as the representative from Hartsville County, SC.

"It's very hectic," she said. "It's been a week-long (event). We get up every morning at 7:30 and go all the way into the afternoon and have a competition, get home at midnight and get started again the next day.

"It's been pretty crazy, but it's awesome. I feel like every single day I'm growing so much and learning a lot."

Suzi and the other competitors have faced a wide-range of challenges — including interviews about politics and leadership, talent competitions and on-stage questions. For her performance, Suzi did a classical ballet routine; her platform, which she presented earlier this week, focuses on arts education in elementary schools.

If she makes it through the finals, she'll have an opportunity to participate in the Miss America Pageant.