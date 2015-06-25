Falcons Cheerleader Up For Miss South Carolina

Jun 25, 2015 at 11:55 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Meet the 2015 Falcons Cheerleaders

The ladies that make up the 2015 Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders were named Wednesday night in Atlanta.

The 2015 Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders
1 / 37

The 2015 Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders

Kiley B.
2 / 37

Kiley B.

Cecilia B.
3 / 37

Cecilia B.

Nicole B.
4 / 37

Nicole B.

Alexa G.
5 / 37

Alexa G.

Jasmine C.
6 / 37

Jasmine C.

Amy L.
7 / 37

Amy L.

Allison L.
8 / 37

Allison L.

Macy A.
9 / 37

Macy A.

Cara M.
10 / 37

Cara M.

Kristen J.
11 / 37

Kristen J.

Leslie B.
12 / 37

Leslie B.

Brianna S.
13 / 37

Brianna S.

Rie O.
14 / 37

Rie O.

Cayla H.
15 / 37

Cayla H.

Kiva P.
16 / 37

Kiva P.

Annemarie Y.
17 / 37

Annemarie Y.

Megan I.
18 / 37

Megan I.

Taneshia D.
19 / 37

Taneshia D.

Sydney H.
20 / 37

Sydney H.

Kelsey G.
21 / 37

Kelsey G.

Aleria P.
22 / 37

Aleria P.

Bethany N.
23 / 37

Bethany N.

Alexandria G.
24 / 37

Alexandria G.

Colleen F.
25 / 37

Colleen F.

Dana L.
26 / 37

Dana L.

Jess F.
27 / 37

Jess F.

Eiesha H.
28 / 37

Eiesha H.

Brittany N.
29 / 37

Brittany N.

Katy E.
30 / 37

Katy E.

Riley R.
31 / 37

Riley R.

Jordan B.
32 / 37

Jordan B.

Kirstyn R.
33 / 37

Kirstyn R.

Jamie R.
34 / 37

Jamie R.

Mallory M.
35 / 37

Mallory M.

Suzi R.
36 / 37

Suzi R.

Ashley C.
37 / 37

Ashley C.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In addition to preparing for the upcoming football season, Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders rookie Suzi R. is competing in the Miss South Carolina Pageant as the representative from Hartsville County, SC.

"It's very hectic," she said. "It's been a week-long (event). We get up every morning at 7:30 and go all the way into the afternoon and have a competition, get home at midnight and get started again the next day.

"It's been pretty crazy, but it's awesome. I feel like every single day I'm growing so much and learning a lot."

Suzi and the other competitors have faced a wide-range of challenges — including interviews about politics and leadership, talent competitions and on-stage questions. For her performance, Suzi did a classical ballet routine; her platform, which she presented earlier this week, focuses on arts education in elementary schools.

If she makes it through the finals, she'll have an opportunity to participate in the Miss America Pageant.

"I feel pretty good right now," she said. "I feel really good about how I danced and feel like I was on the top of my group. So we'll see. As a first year competitor, I feel like I've done well."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

'Wait 'till you see this guy': How the Falcons decided on Arnold Ebiketie in the 2022 NFL Draft

Falcons sign veteran inside linebacker to one-year deal

Desmond Ridder highlights at rookie minicamp

McElhaney: What the Atlanta Falcons are doing for girls football is vital for the future of women in sports

Advertising