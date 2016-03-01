Falcons Cheerleader Katy Dominates 40-Yard Dash

Mar 01, 2016 at 08:50 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

If you missed it last week, three Falcons cheerleaders participated in the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleader Combine.

Katy, Macy and Nicole went through the various drills that emulate what the current draft prospects do at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Katy, a former dancer at East Carolina University, didn't just run the 40-yard dash for show, she completely dominated it.

"I was nervous to go because I knew we were going to be doing all these drills," Katy said. "The whole time I was there I kept thinking about my 6 a.m. college dance workouts and how they paid off."

The 40-yard dash is not only the most talked about event at the Combine, it's also popular among non-football players as part of the "Run Rich Run" campaign put on by NFL Network's Rich Eisen.

Each year, Eisen runs the race at Lucas Oil Stadium in his suit and encourages others to participate using the hashtag Run Rich Run.

Katy was thrilled when she found out her 40-yard dash was attached to Eisen's run that is viewed nationally across all platforms.

"I think it's so awesome. It's for a good cause and it's pretty awesome," Katy said.

This Falcons cheerleader has some speed on her posting a 5.77 time, blowing Eisen's 5.94 time out of the water.

