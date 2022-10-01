Falcons designate skill player as practice squad elevation vs. Cleveland Browns

Caleb Huntley is getting his second shot to play in a Falcons game this season. Atlanta made the first-year running back a standard practice squad elevation for a Week 4 content against Cleveland, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

Huntley received the designation prior to a Week 2 loss to the L.A. Rams, where he had one carry for three yards over three offensive snaps.

Huntley provides injury protection to a position that is down a man on the 53-man roster, with Damien Williams currently on injured reserve.

There's another injury issue at running back, with Cordarrelle Patterson formally listed as questionable with a knee ailment.

Patterson has been the Falcons' feature back this year, with Tyler Allgeier operating as the primary backup. Avery Williams is also on the active roster, but is primarily involved in special teams and occasional backfield responsibilities, often in passing situations.

Huntley signed with the Falcons in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. He spent most of last season on the team's practice squad, and ended up there in 2022 after a solid preseason didn't end up with a roster spot.