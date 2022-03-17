Falcons bring back Anthony Rush on one-year deal

The Falcons have re-signed Anthony Rush to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Thursday.

Rush entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Since then, he bounced around to six different practice squads across the league before landing in Atlanta in late September of 2021. Standing at 6-foot-4, 360 pounds, Rush fit the mold of what defensive coordinator Dean Pees' scheme needed in the interior.

By November, Rush was promoted to the active roster. His first game was against the Saints in New Orleans, where Arthur Smith noted his performance after the win, calling him an "unsung hero" that changed the game.