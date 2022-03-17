Falcons bring back Anthony Rush on one-year deal

The defensive tackle started six games for the Falcons in 2021

Mar 17, 2022 at 02:40 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20211128_ATLatJAC_MM3_4331
Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 reacts after a fumble recovery during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons have re-signed Anthony Rush to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Thursday.

Rush entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Since then, he bounced around to six different practice squads across the league before landing in Atlanta in late September of 2021. Standing at 6-foot-4, 360 pounds, Rush fit the mold of what defensive coordinator Dean Pees' scheme needed in the interior.

RELATED CONTENT:

By November, Rush was promoted to the active roster. His first game was against the Saints in New Orleans, where Arthur Smith noted his performance after the win, calling him an "unsung hero" that changed the game.

Rush went on to make six starts, playing anywhere from 30 to 40 percent of the defensive snaps in the final five games of the season. Rush ultimately replaced Tyeler Davison in the interior. The Falcons released Davison earlier in the week before signing Rush to a one-year deal.

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations

Related Content

news

Report: Cornerback Casey Hayward expected to sign with Falcons 

The Georgia native reportedly set to join a Falcons secondary in need of starters.  
news

Falcons sign offensive lineman, defensive back in free agency

Teez Tabor, Elijah Wilkinson joined the Falcons on Thursday
news

Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Colby Gossett

news

How Nakobe Dean, Georgia stars performed in front of record-number of NFL personnel at pro day

Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, Mike McCarthy, Dean Pees, were among those to see Dean, Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, and others at Georgia's highly anticipated pro day.
news

Report: Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry to visit Falcons

Five-time Pro Bowler pass catcher was recently released by Cleveland Browns 
news

Jake Matthews, Falcons agree to three-year extension

Matthews holds the longest active streak of starts by an offensive lineman in the NFL
news

Falcons awarded compensatory 2022 NFL Draft pick

news

Falcons tender WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus made eight starts in 2021, played in all 17 games for the Falcons
news

Falcons have released defensive tackle Tyeler Davison 

news

Report: Russell Gage expected to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Gage has been one of Matt Ryan's favorite third down targets. Now he's reportedly heading to play with Tom Brady. 
news

Falcons sign Younghoe Koo to five-year extension

Koo finished the 2021 season with three game-winning field goals. 

Top News

Report: Cornerback Casey Hayward expected to sign with Falcons 

Falcons sign offensive lineman, defensive back in free agency

Falcons bring back Anthony Rush on one-year deal

How Nakobe Dean, Georgia stars performed in front of record-number of NFL personnel at pro day

Advertising