Falcons have released defensive tackle Tyeler Davison 

Mar 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20210912_PHIatATL_KH1_1947
Tyeler Davison/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 rushes during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons have parted ways with defensive lineman Tyeler Davison. Davison signed a three-year deal with the Falcons in 2020 worth $12 million and was on the last year of said deal in 2022. This is the second release of the offseason for the Falcons defensive line, having released edge rusher Dante Fowler last month.

The Davison release will free up some salary-cap space but also come with some dead money attached.

Davison finished the 2021 season with 30 tackles (three for a loss) and no sacks, but lost playing time to Anthony Rush as the year progressed.

Davison has been with the Falcons since the 2019 season, after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints.

