Falcons have released defensive tackle Tyeler Davison 

The Falcons have parted ways with defensive lineman Tyeler Davison. Davison signed a three-year deal with the Falcons in 2020 worth $12 million and was on the last year of said deal in 2022. This is the second release of the offseason for the Falcons defensive line, having released edge rusher Dante Fowler last month.
The Davison release will free up some salary-cap space but also come with some dead money attached.
Davison finished the 2021 season with 30 tackles (three for a loss) and no sacks, but lost playing time to Anthony Rush as the year progressed.
Davison has been with the Falcons since the 2019 season, after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints.